TMU Promotes Reconciliation in Business Conference at Toronto Stock Exchange

Toronto, ON – Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) recently took to the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) to promote its upcoming Reconciliation in Business Conference. Dr. Cynthia Holmes, Dean of the Ted Rogers School of Management, along with students and volunteers, joined TMX Group representatives to open the market and raise awareness for this important event.

The third annual conference, themed “Indigenous Worldviews: Education to Action,” will bring together over 200 students, faculty, alumni, and corporate partners to engage in discussions and activities focused on incorporating Indigenous perspectives into research, education, and business practices.

Conference Highlights

The conference will feature a variety of events, including:

Discussion Circles: Focused on fostering inclusion and appreciation of Indigenous knowledge systems.

Indigenous Marketplace: Showcasing Indigenous businesses and artisans.

Traditional Feast: Providing an opportunity to experience Indigenous cuisine and cultural practices.

Research Presentations: Highlighting research related to Indigenous business and reconciliation.

Indigenous Business Case Competition: Encouraging students to develop innovative solutions to business challenges from an Indigenous perspective.

Reconciliation in Action

This conference reflects TMU’s ongoing commitment to reconciliation and incorporating Indigenous ways of knowing into its curriculum and research. The event provides a valuable platform for students, academics, and industry professionals to learn from Indigenous leaders and knowledge keepers, fostering collaboration and understanding.