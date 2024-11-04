Senator Murray Sinclair: A Life of Advocacy, Justice, and Truth

THUNDER BAY – NEWS – Senator Murray Sinclair, a trailblazer for Indigenous rights and legal reform in Canada, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2024, surrounded by loved ones. Known by his Anishinaabe name Mazina Giizhik, “the One Who Speaks of Pictures in the Sky,” Sinclair dedicated his life to advocating for Indigenous communities and reshaping Canada’s approach to justice and reconciliation. From his historic rise to the Manitoba judiciary to his profound role as Chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC), Sinclair’s influence extended nationwide, leaving a legacy of respect, fairness, and truth that will resonate for generations.

Rise to the Judiciary in Manitoba

Born on a reserve near Selkirk, Manitoba, Sinclair was raised by his grandparents, who instilled in him the importance of justice and resilience. Sinclair excelled academically, attending the University of Winnipeg and later the University of Manitoba, where he pursued law. In 1988, he became the first Indigenous judge appointed in Manitoba and only the second in Canadian history. Throughout his judicial career, Sinclair was deeply respected for his impartiality and his unique ability to engage compassionately with marginalized communities. His rulings often reflected an understanding of Indigenous rights and a commitment to fairness, setting a standard for others in the judiciary.

Chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission

Perhaps Sinclair’s most transformative role came in 2009 when he was appointed Chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). Under his leadership, the TRC investigated and documented the abuses experienced by Indigenous children in Canada’s residential school system. Sinclair’s profound empathy and commitment to exposing historical injustices were pivotal in creating space for survivors to share their stories.

Sinclair’s tenure with the TRC culminated in a landmark report in 2015, which included 94 calls to action aimed at fostering reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians. The report brought the realities of Canada’s colonial history to the forefront of public discourse, influencing policy reforms and inspiring renewed Indigenous-led movements for justice. Sinclair often said that “reconciliation is not an Indigenous problem; it’s a Canadian one,” emphasizing that lasting reconciliation requires all Canadians to acknowledge the past and participate in healing.

Service in the Senate of Canada

In 2016, Sinclair was appointed to the Senate of Canada by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, becoming one of the few Indigenous voices in the upper chamber. During his time in the Senate, Sinclair championed Indigenous rights and systemic reform, including advocating for the implementation of the TRC’s calls to action and supporting legislation that addressed injustices against Indigenous communities. His influence in the Senate extended to various issues, from Indigenous justice and legal reform to education and mental health, and he continued to build bridges between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Canadians.

Sinclair retired from the Senate in 2021 but remained an outspoken advocate, sharing his insights on Indigenous issues, justice reform, and Canadian identity. His work continued to shape Canadian policies, and his perspective on law and equity remained highly respected.

Statement from the Family of Murray Sinclair on His Passing

TREATY 1 TERRITORY/WINNIPEG — Peacefully and surrounded by love, The Honorable Murray Sinclair passed away early this morning, Monday, November 4, 2024. Mazina Giizhik (the One Who Speaks of Pictures in the Sky) committed his life in service to the people: creating change, revealing truth, and leading with fairness throughout his career.

The impact of our dad’s work reached far across the country and the world. From Residential School Survivors, to law students, to those who sat across from him in a courtroom, he was always known as an exceptional listener who treated everyone with dignity and respect. We know that stories of his kindness, generosity, and fairness will circulate for generations to come.

In lieu of flowers, and if you are able, please donate to The Murray Sinclair Memorial Fund at The Winnipeg Foundation. Our dad loved and supported many community organizations and your funds will prioritize Indigenous women, children, families, and Survivors.

For those who wish to pay their respects, a sacred fire to help guide Mazina Giizhik’s spirit home has been lit outside the Manitoba Legislative Building. Everyone is welcome to visit his sacred fire to make an offering of tobacco and send him your best wishes. Out of respect for his journey for the next few days, the family respectfully asks others across the country to please DO NOT light any other fires for him.

Additional information about public ceremonial events will be available in the coming days. Our family asks for privacy in this time of mourning.

Legacy of Advocacy and Truth

Senator Murray Sinclair’s legacy is one of courageous leadership and enduring change. Through his roles as a judge, TRC Chair, and Senator, Sinclair shed light on Canada’s painful history, fostered healing, and inspired policy change. His work not only elevated the voices of residential school survivors but also paved the way for a new generation of Indigenous leaders and allies committed to justice and reconciliation. As Canadians mourn his loss, Sinclair’s vision for a more inclusive and understanding Canada lives on, reminding all of the importance of reconciliation.