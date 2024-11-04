CanNor Invests $3.7 Million to Empower Indigenous Entrepreneurs in the North

Whitehorse, YT – Indigenous entrepreneurs across the Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut are set to benefit from a significant investment by the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency (CanNor).

Announced by Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon, on behalf of Minister of Northern Affairs Dan Vandal, the Government of Canada is providing over $3.7 million to EntrepreNorth’s Northern Indigenous Entrepreneur Growth and Ecosystem Development Project.

This funding will enable EntrepreNorth to expand its programs and support services for Indigenous entrepreneurs over the next five years. Key initiatives include:

Expanding program offerings: Providing more comprehensive training and mentorship opportunities.

Providing more comprehensive training and mentorship opportunities. Training and certification for facilitators: Ensuring culturally relevant and effective program delivery.

Ensuring culturally relevant and effective program delivery. Launching an online marketplace: Creating a platform for Indigenous businesses to showcase and sell their products and services.

Creating a platform for Indigenous businesses to showcase and sell their products and services. Further developing the Business App: Enhancing a web-based tool that connects entrepreneurs with support networks across the North.

This investment aligns with the government’s commitment to fostering inclusive economic growth and diversification in the North. By supporting Indigenous entrepreneurs, CanNor is helping to build stronger, more resilient northern economies.

EntrepreNorth: Empowering Indigenous Business

EntrepreNorth is a non-profit initiative with headquarters in Yellowknife and Whitehorse. For the past six years, it has delivered Indigenous-centred business training, mentorship, and networking opportunities to over 250 Indigenous entrepreneurs across the territories.

“Through this foundational partnership with CanNor, we are building entrepreneurial capacity, activating the growth of new businesses, and mobilizing a powerful ecosystem of professionals who are strengthening Indigenous economic development through northern innovation,” said Benjamin Scott, Founding Project Director of EntrepreNorth.

This investment in EntrepreNorth demonstrates the government’s recognition of the vital role Indigenous entrepreneurs play in the northern economy. By providing them with the tools and resources they need to succeed, CanNor is contributing to a more prosperous and inclusive future for the North.