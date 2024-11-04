Bell to Acquire Ziply Fiber, Expanding its Fibre Footprint to the U.S.

Montreal, QC – BCE Inc., Canada’s largest communications company, has announced a major acquisition that will extend its fibre optic network into the United States. Bell Canada, a BCE subsidiary, will acquire Ziply Fiber, a leading fibre internet provider in the Pacific Northwest, for approximately C$7 billion.

This strategic move will make Bell the third-largest fibre internet provider in North America, with a combined total of 9 million fibre locations. The company aims to reach over 12 million locations by the end of 2028.

Acquisition Highlights:

Expanding into the U.S. Market: The acquisition provides Bell with a foothold in the growing U.S. fibre optic market.

Increased Scale and Diversification: The deal significantly expands Bell's network and diversifies its operations across North America.

Funding the Acquisition: Bell plans to use the proceeds from the sale of its ownership stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) to partially fund the acquisition.

Focus on Fibre Growth: This acquisition reinforces Bell's commitment to expanding its fibre optic network to meet the increasing demand for faster and more reliable internet services.

Benefits for Customers:

The combination of Bell and Ziply Fiber is expected to benefit customers in both Canada and the U.S. by providing:

Faster Internet Speeds: Access to high-speed fibre internet for improved connectivity.

Enhanced Reliability: More reliable internet service with reduced downtime.

Greater Choice: A wider range of internet and data service options.

Looking Ahead:

The acquisition is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals. Ziply Fiber will operate as a separate business unit, maintaining its headquarters in Kirkland, Washington.

This strategic move by Bell highlights the growing importance of fibre optic technology in the telecommunications industry and the company’s commitment to expanding its reach and providing high-quality services to customers across North America.