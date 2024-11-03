Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: November 3 – 6, 2024

Thunder Bay – Weather – Thunder Bay is experiencing an early November weather pattern with mist, fog, and a mix of sunshine and showers. Conditions will range from cool mornings to milder daytime highs, with rain expected to begin later on Sunday and continue through Monday.

Your forecast covers November 3 through November 6, 2024, detailing expected temperatures, winds, and conditions for the days ahead.

Current Conditions (November 3, 2024)

As of 6:00 AM EST, Thunder Bay is under misty conditions with a temperature of -3.2°C and a wind chill of -5°C due to light winds from the west-northwest at 4 km/h. Humidity is at a high 98%, and visibility remains moderate at 10 km. The barometric pressure is 102.4 kPa and falling, indicating a possible change in weather conditions later in the day.

Sunday, November 3 Forecast

Sunday will start with mainly sunny skies, although cloud cover will increase in the afternoon with a 40% chance of showers or drizzle by late afternoon. Fog patches from the morning will dissipate as the day progresses, and southeast winds will pick up to 20 km/h by morning. The day’s high will reach 10°C, with a UV index of 2 (low).

Tonight: Rain will arrive, with expected amounts between 5 and 10 mm. Winds will strengthen from the southeast at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h before becoming light after midnight. The low temperature will be around 6°C.

Monday, November 4 Forecast

Monday will remain cloudy with a 40% chance of drizzle or light showers in the morning and early afternoon. Rain will start in the early afternoon, with a risk of a thunderstorm developing. Another 5 to 10 mm of rain is expected, with temperatures reaching a high of 11°C.

Monday Night: Skies will stay cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, and temperatures will fall to a low of 5°C.

Tuesday, November 5 Forecast

Tuesday brings clearer skies, with sunshine throughout the day and a high near 9°C, offering a welcome break from the previous day’s rain.

Tuesday Night: The sky will turn cloudy, with a low around 1°C.

Wednesday, November 6 Forecast

Wednesday is expected to be mostly sunny, with highs reaching a mild 11°C. Evening skies will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to around 0°C overnight.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With chilly mornings and milder daytime temperatures, layers are recommended for comfort throughout the day. Rain gear, including a waterproof jacket and boots, will be essential on Sunday night and Monday with the rain forecast. As fog and mist are common in the mornings, a warm coat and scarf are also advised to keep comfortable in the damp, cool air.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s November weather is known for its variability, with temperature swings from mild, sunny days to early-season snow in some years. November often brings the first lasting snow cover, though early in the month is marked by occasional warm spells that allow for late-season thunderstorms.