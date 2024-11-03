Northwestern Ontario Weather Forecast: November 3 – 5, 2024

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – November has brought early winter to Northwestern Ontario with cold temperatures, periods of snow, and fluctuating weather patterns as the region settles into the colder months.

Our forecast for November 3 through November 5, 2024, includes detailed conditions for Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Armstrong.

Each community report includes the current conditions, barometric pressure, expected highs and lows, wind patterns, sunrise and sunset times, wardrobe suggestions, and historical weather trivia to help residents stay prepared.

Dryden

November 3: Dryden is under overcast skies with light snow flurries. The current temperature is -4°C with northwest winds at 10 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:03 AM, and sunset is at 4:54 PM.

November 4-5: Snow showers are expected to continue intermittently through Monday, tapering by Tuesday. Daytime highs will reach around -1°C, with lows dropping to -8°C by Tuesday night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm winter coat, gloves, and insulated boots are essential to stay comfortable in the chilly, snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Dryden’s first lasting snow cover typically begins in early November, with temperatures steadily staying below freezing by mid-month.

Fort Frances

November 3: Fort Frances is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with occasional snow flurries and temperatures around -3°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:02 AM, and sunset is at 4:58 PM.

November 4-5: Light snow will persist through Monday, clearing by Tuesday, with daytime highs around -1°C and lows nearing -6°C by Tuesday night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, gloves, and scarf will keep you warm during the cool, snowy days ahead.

Weather Trivia: November often brings Fort Frances its first measurable snow cover, with temperatures staying below zero well into March.

Atikokan

November 3: Atikokan has mostly cloudy skies with light snow, and the temperature is -5°C. Winds are calm from the northwest at 10 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:06 AM, and sunset is at 5:01 PM.

November 4-5: Snow showers will continue into Monday, with a clearing trend by Tuesday. Highs will reach around -2°C, and nighttime lows will drop to -7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter layers, including a coat, gloves, and warm boots, will be ideal for staying comfortable in the cold and snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Atikokan typically experiences early November snowfall, which often marks the beginning of sustained winter conditions.

Sioux Lookout

November 3: Sioux Lookout is under mostly cloudy skies with light snow flurries and a temperature of -6°C. Winds are from the northwest at 10 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:07 AM, and sunset is at 5:06 PM.

November 4-5: Light snow is expected to continue through Monday, with partly cloudy skies by Tuesday. Highs will be around -3°C, with lows dipping to -9°C by Tuesday night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy winter coat, gloves, and snow boots are essential for staying warm in the early winter weather.

Weather Trivia: Sioux Lookout typically sees consistent snow cover beginning in November, lasting until spring.

Pickle Lake

November 3: Pickle Lake is experiencing cloudy skies with snow flurries and a temperature of -8°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:10 AM, and sunset is at 5:08 PM.

November 4-5: Snow showers will persist into Monday, tapering off by Tuesday. Daytime highs will be around -4°C, with nighttime lows falling to -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter wear, including a parka, gloves, and boots, is essential for comfort in the cold and snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Snowfall in Pickle Lake typically begins in October, creating a lasting snow cover by early November.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

November 3: Red Lake and Ear Falls are experiencing mostly cloudy skies with intermittent snow flurries and temperatures around -6°C. Winds are calm from the northwest at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:09 AM, and sunset is at 5:07 PM.

November 4-5: Snow will continue through Monday, with clearer skies expected by Tuesday. Highs will reach -2°C, with lows dipping to -8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter outerwear, including a warm coat, gloves, and boots, will be essential for staying warm during the snowy, cool days.

Weather Trivia: Red Lake and Ear Falls often receive their first lasting snow cover by November, marking the start of the long winter season.

Nipigon

November 3: Nipigon has overcast skies with occasional light snow showers and temperatures around -3°C. Winds are from the north at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:15 AM, and sunset is at 5:13 PM.

November 4-5: Snow will continue through Monday, tapering off by Tuesday. Daytime highs will be near -1°C, with nighttime lows of -7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight winter coat, gloves, and boots will help you stay comfortable in the cold and snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Nipigon often sees snow accumulation by early November, with temperatures remaining cold well into spring.

Terrace Bay

November 3: Terrace Bay has mostly cloudy skies with snow showers and a temperature of -2°C. Winds are from the north at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure reads 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:17 AM, and sunset is at 5:15 PM.

November 4-5: Snow flurries will persist into Monday, with partly sunny skies expected by Tuesday. Highs will be around -1°C, and lows near -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter clothing, including a coat, scarf, gloves, and boots, is recommended for the cold, snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Terrace Bay’s snowfall in November often marks the start of winter, with snow covering the ground until April.

Armstrong

November 3: Armstrong is experiencing cloudy skies with light snow and a temperature of -5°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:18 AM, and sunset is at 5:17 PM.

November 4-5: Snow will persist through Monday, clearing by Tuesday with highs near -3°C and lows around -9°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter layers, including a warm coat, gloves, and snow boots, are necessary for handling the early winter temperatures and snow.

Weather Trivia: Armstrong often experiences significant snow accumulation by November, with sub-zero temperatures lasting until spring.