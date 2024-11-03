Northern Ontario First Nations Weather Report: November 3 – 4, 2024

Thunder Bay – Weather – Northern Ontario communities are seeing early winter’s arrival with cold temperatures, snow, and brisk winds in the forecast. This weather report for November 3 through November 4, 2024, includes forecasts for Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat.

Today’s forecast includes detailed conditions including current temperatures, barometric pressure, wind patterns, sunrise and sunset times, and wardrobe recommendations to keep residents prepared. Historical weather trivia highlights how early November often marks the start of the long winter season across these regions.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

November 3: Marten Falls has overcast skies with occasional light snow. Temperatures are at -6°C with northwest winds at 15 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:33 AM, and sunset is at 6:06 PM.

November 4: Snow will continue through Monday, with temperatures reaching -5°C during the day and dipping to -12°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter layers, including a heavy coat, gloves, and insulated boots, are essential for staying comfortable in the early winter chill.

Weather Trivia: Snow typically begins to accumulate in Marten Falls by early November, setting the stage for winter’s arrival.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

November 3: Fort Severn is experiencing overcast skies and light snow, with temperatures around -13°C. Northeast winds at 20 km/h create a wind chill of -22°C, with a barometric pressure of 1008 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:42 AM, and sunset is at 6:00 PM.

November 4: Snow continues into Monday, with daytime highs around -14°C and nighttime lows near -19°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter clothing, including a parka, thermal gloves, and insulated boots, is essential in these extreme cold conditions.

Weather Trivia: November often brings Fort Severn’s first substantial snow cover, and ice begins forming along the Hudson Bay shoreline.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

November 3: Fort Hope has mostly cloudy skies and light snow, with a temperature of -8°C. Winds are from the northwest at 10 km/h, with barometric pressure at 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:22 AM, and sunset is at 6:21 PM.

November 4: Snow showers continue into Monday, with temperatures peaking at -6°C and dropping to -13°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Warm winter outerwear, including a coat, gloves, and scarf, is recommended to handle the early winter conditions.

Weather Trivia: Fort Hope typically sees its first lasting snow cover in November, with temperatures frequently dipping below freezing.

Sachigo Lake

November 3: Sachigo Lake has overcast skies with intermittent snow flurries and a temperature of -9°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, creating a wind chill of -16°C, with a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:36 AM, and sunset is at 6:27 PM.

November 4: Snow continues into Monday, with highs of -7°C and nighttime lows near -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter layers, including a parka and insulated gloves, are recommended for comfort in these frigid temperatures.

Weather Trivia: November is marked by early snowfall in Sachigo Lake, where winter snow cover often begins this month.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

November 3: Big Trout Lake has cloudy skies with snow showers and a temperature of -11°C. Winds are from the north at 20 km/h, creating a wind chill of -20°C, and barometric pressure is 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:38 AM, and sunset is at 6:32 PM.

November 4: Snow will continue through Monday, with highs around -8°C and lows nearing -16°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter clothing, including insulated outerwear and gloves, will be necessary for comfort in these extremely cold conditions.

Weather Trivia: Early November is often the beginning of significant snowfall for Big Trout Lake, marking a long season of snow and ice.

Sandy Lake

November 3: Sandy Lake is experiencing overcast skies with light snow flurries and temperatures around -7°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:34 AM, and sunset is at 6:29 PM.

November 4: Snow flurries will continue into Monday, with highs around -5°C and lows near -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, scarf, and gloves are essential to stay warm in the cool and snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Snowfall in Sandy Lake is typical in November, with snow cover remaining until spring.

Pikangikum

November 3: Pikangikum has mostly cloudy skies with occasional snow flurries and a temperature of -7°C. Winds are calm from the northwest at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:26 AM, and sunset is at 6:26 PM.

November 4: Snow will persist through Monday, with temperatures peaking at -4°C and falling to -13°C overnight.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Warm winter layers, including a coat, hat, and gloves, will help manage the cold and snow.

Weather Trivia: Pikangikum often sees early November snow that marks the start of winter conditions lasting through April.

Cat Lake

November 3: Cat Lake is experiencing cloudy skies with snow flurries and a temperature of -8°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:30 AM, and sunset is at 6:31 PM.

November 4: Snow will continue through Monday, with highs near -6°C and nighttime lows dipping to -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, scarf, and gloves will be essential in these cool, snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Cat Lake frequently sees the first measurable snowfall in November, lasting until the spring thaw.

Kasabonika Lake

November 3: Kasabonika Lake is experiencing overcast skies with light snow and a temperature of -10°C. Winds are from the north at 15 km/h, creating a wind chill of -17°C, with barometric pressure at 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:37 AM, and sunset is at 6:34 PM.

November 4: Snow will continue through Monday, with highs around -7°C and lows dropping to -15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter clothing, including gloves, boots, and a warm coat, is essential in these freezing conditions.

Weather Trivia: Kasabonika Lake’s snow cover typically begins in early November, lasting through the winter season.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House)

November 3: Neskantaga has mostly cloudy skies with occasional snow flurries, with temperatures around -9°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:35 AM, and sunset is at 6:33 PM.

November 4: Snow showers will continue through Monday, with highs near -6°C and lows around -13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy winter coat, gloves, and snow boots are recommended for comfort in the snowy, cold weather.

Weather Trivia: Neskantaga typically experiences sustained snow cover by early November, as winter conditions settle in.

Summer Beaver (Nibinamik)

November 3: Summer Beaver is experiencing overcast skies with occasional light snow and a temperature of -9°C. Winds are from the north at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:39 AM, and sunset is at 6:39 PM.

November 4: Snow will continue through Monday, with daytime highs near -6°C and lows around -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade clothing, including a heavy coat, thermal gloves, and snow boots, will be essential for staying warm in these frigid conditions.

Weather Trivia: Early snowfalls in Summer Beaver are common by November, with temperatures staying below freezing.

Peawanuck

November 3: Peawanuck has mostly cloudy skies with snow and a temperature of -11°C. Winds are from the northeast at 20 km/h, producing a wind chill near -20°C, and barometric pressure is 1008 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:44 AM, and sunset is at 5:57 PM.

November 4: Snow showers will persist through Monday, with highs around -10°C and lows nearing -17°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Extreme cold-weather gear, including insulated gloves, a parka, and boots, is essential in these harsh conditions.

Weather Trivia: Peawanuck’s November snow cover typically remains for months, with temperatures often remaining well below zero.

Attawapiskat

November 3: Attawapiskat is under cloudy skies with light snow showers, with temperatures around -9°C. Winds are from the north at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:41 AM, and sunset is at 6:06 PM.

November 4: Snow will continue through Monday, with temperatures reaching -7°C and nighttime lows dipping to -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, insulated gloves, and snow boots are recommended to handle the early winter chill.

Weather Trivia: Attawapiskat’s snow cover often begins in early November, creating a continuous winter landscape until spring.