Kenora Weather Outlook: November 3 – 6, 2024

Kenora – Weather – Kenora is experiencing mild early November conditions with mostly cloudy skies, a chance of rain showers, and some fluctuating temperatures. The current conditions are as follows, with forecasts through mid-week and recommendations to stay prepared for the chilly, damp weather ahead.

Current Conditions (November 3, 2024)

At 5:00 AM CST, Kenora is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 4.3°C. Humidity is high at 90%, with a dew point of 2.8°C. Winds are from the southeast at 15 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 101.8 kPa and falling. Visibility remains excellent at 32 km.

Sunday, November 3 Forecast

The day will remain mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers. Fog patches present in the early morning are expected to dissipate as temperatures rise. Winds will pick up from the southeast at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, with temperatures reaching a high of 9°C. The UV index is 2 (low).

Tonight: The evening will stay cloudy with a 40% chance of light showers or drizzle. Periods of rain or drizzle will likely begin before morning. Winds from the southeast will continue at 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h, becoming light after midnight. The low will be around 6°C.

Monday, November 4 Forecast

Monday will bring periods of rain or drizzle throughout the day. Winds will shift to the northwest, picking up speed to 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h. The high will reach 8°C.

Monday Night: Skies will become partly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. The low temperature is expected to drop to 0°C.

Tuesday, November 5 Forecast

Tuesday will bring sunshine, with daytime highs reaching around 8°C. Conditions will be clearer, offering a break from the clouds and rain.

Tuesday Night: The evening will remain clear, with temperatures dropping slightly to a low of -1°C.

Wednesday, November 6 Forecast

A mix of sun and cloud is expected on Wednesday, with highs around 7°C. The evening will remain partly cloudy, with lows around -1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With mild daytime highs and cool mornings, dressing in layers will be beneficial. For Sunday’s and Monday’s drizzle and showers, a rain jacket and waterproof footwear will be helpful. Morning fog on Sunday and the cooler overnight lows mean a warm coat will be needed in the evenings.

Weather Trivia

November in Kenora often brings varied weather patterns, from early-season snowfall to mild temperatures in the single digits. The region has experienced some Novembers with unseasonably warm highs, while other years have recorded below-freezing temperatures and snow by this time of month.