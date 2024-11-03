Coast to Coast to Coast Canada Weather for November 3, 4, and 5 2024

THUNDER BAY – Weather – Early November is bringing varied weather across Canada, from coastal rain in British Columbia to snow and cold temperatures in the Prairies and the Arctic. This coast-to-coast forecast for November 3 through November 5, 2024, details current conditions, forecasts, wardrobe suggestions, and historical weather trivia for each community from St. John’s to Alert.

Atlantic Canada

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

November 3: St. John’s has light rain with overcast skies, temperatures around 6°C, northeast winds at 20 km/h, and a barometric pressure of 1009 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:58 AM, and sunset is at 5:51 PM.

November 4-5: Rain will persist through Monday, clearing Tuesday night as temperatures drop to a low of 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof layers and warmer clothing are recommended for staying comfortable.

Weather Trivia: St. John’s frequently receives heavy rainfall in November, averaging around 200 mm for the month.

Saint John, New Brunswick

November 3: Saint John is experiencing cloudy skies with light snow, temperatures around 2°C, northwest winds at 15 km/h, and a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:54 AM, and sunset is at 5:58 PM.

November 4-5: Snow will mix with rain Monday, with highs reaching 5°C on Tuesday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layers and a waterproof jacket are recommended for the cool, damp conditions.

Weather Trivia: Early November snowfall in Saint John is not unusual, with the city sometimes receiving light accumulations by mid-month.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

November 3: Halifax has drizzle with overcast skies and temperatures around 7°C, southeast winds at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure of 1006 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:53 AM, and sunset is at 6:04 PM.

November 4-5: Rain showers continue through Monday, tapering off by Tuesday morning with daytime highs around 6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A waterproof coat and umbrella will be essential for the persistent rain.

Weather Trivia: Halifax’s November frequently brings high rainfall, with totals sometimes reaching over 120 mm.

Quebec

Quebec City, Quebec

November 3: Quebec City is under cloudy skies with light snow and temperatures around 1°C, with northwest winds at 10 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:33 AM, and sunset is at 5:31 PM.

November 4-5: Snow will continue into Monday, clearing by Tuesday with highs reaching 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, gloves, and scarf are essential for handling the cold, snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Quebec City often experiences its first significant snow cover in early November, with snow depths reaching up to 20 cm in some years.

Montreal, Quebec

November 3: Montreal is experiencing overcast skies with rain showers and temperatures around 4°C, southwest winds at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure of 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:36 AM, and sunset is at 5:34 PM.

November 4-5: Rain will taper off by Monday evening, with cooler temperatures around 3°C on Tuesday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A waterproof jacket and layers are recommended to manage the rainy, cooling conditions.

Weather Trivia: Montreal’s earliest November snowstorm brought over 25 cm of snow in 1986.

Ontario

Toronto, Ontario

November 3: Toronto has cloudy skies with occasional rain and temperatures around 8°C, with northeast winds at 15 km/h and barometric pressure at 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:58 AM, and sunset is at 6:03 PM.

November 4-5: Rain showers will taper off by Monday night, with a high of 5°C on Tuesday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof clothing and warm layers are ideal for the chilly, wet conditions.

Weather Trivia: Toronto has seen November snow as early as the first week, though it is rare for it to accumulate.

Greater Sudbury, Ontario

November 3: Greater Sudbury has cloudy skies with rain and temperatures around 3°C. Winds are light at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:49 AM, and sunset is at 5:54 PM.

November 4-5: Rain clears Monday night, with cooler temperatures reaching 2°C on Tuesday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A rain jacket and warm layers are ideal for the cold, damp conditions.

Weather Trivia: Sudbury frequently experiences its first snow cover in early November, with winter settling in shortly after.

Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario

November 3: Sault Ste. Marie is experiencing overcast skies and light rain, with temperatures around 5°C and winds from the northeast at 15 km/h. Sunrise is at 8:02 AM, and sunset is at 6:08 PM.

November 4-5: Rain will persist through Monday, clearing Tuesday as temperatures stay cool with a high of 4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof outerwear and insulated layers are ideal for the chilly, rainy conditions.

Weather Trivia: November snow is common in Sault Ste. Marie, where lake-effect snow often leads to early snow cover.

Thunder Bay, Ontario

November 3: Thunder Bay is seeing mostly cloudy skies with light snow and temperatures around -2°C, northwest winds at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure of 1018 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:23 AM, and sunset is at 6:16 PM.

November 4-5: Snow showers will persist through Monday, clearing by Tuesday with a high of 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, gloves, and warm boots are essential for the snowy, cold conditions.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay typically receives its first measurable snowfall in November, marking the start of winter conditions.

Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba

November 3: Winnipeg has cloudy skies with light snow and temperatures around -4°C, with northwest winds at 10 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:11 AM, and sunset is at 6:06 PM.

November 4-5: Snow showers will persist through Monday, with a high near -2°C expected Tuesday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade clothing, including a parka and gloves, is essential for the cold conditions.

Weather Trivia: Winnipeg often receives lasting snow cover by early November, with temperatures staying below freezing.

Churchill, Manitoba

November 3: Churchill is experiencing cloudy skies with snow and temperatures around -15°C, with north winds at 30 km/h creating a wind chill of -25°C. Barometric pressure is 1007 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:48 AM, and sunset is at 5:42 PM.

November 4-5: Snow will continue through Monday, with highs near -18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-level winter gear, including thermal gloves and an insulated coat, is necessary in the extreme cold.

Weather Trivia: Churchill’s November snow often marks the beginning of polar bear migration to Hudson Bay.

Saskatchewan

Regina, Saskatchewan

November 3: Regina has partly cloudy skies with temperatures around -1°C, northwest winds at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure of 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:13 AM, and sunset is at 5:56 PM.

November 4-5: Skies will remain partly cloudy through Monday, with temperatures dipping to -7°C by Tuesday morning.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy coat, gloves, and hat will keep you warm in the cold weather.

Weather Trivia: Regina has recorded heavy November snowfalls, sometimes receiving up to 30 cm early in the month.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

November 3: Saskatoon has partly cloudy skies and temperatures around -3°C, with northwest winds at 15 km/h and barometric pressure of 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:16 AM, and sunset is at 6:06 PM.

November 4-5: Snow showers are expected Monday, with clearing expected by Tuesday and highs around -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter layers, including a warm coat, gloves, and boots, are recommended.

Weather Trivia: Saskatoon often sees its first lasting snow cover in November, remaining through early spring.

Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta

November 3: Edmonton is experiencing partly sunny skies with temperatures around -1°C, northwest winds at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure of 1018 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:28 AM, and sunset is at 6:08 PM.

November 4-5: Snow flurries are expected Monday night, with temperatures dropping to -5°C by Tuesday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter wear, including a heavy coat and gloves, will help manage the chilly conditions.

Weather Trivia: Edmonton has seen November snow depths reach over 25 cm, with temperatures frequently dropping below freezing.

Calgary, Alberta

November 3: Calgary is starting with cloudy skies and temperatures around 1°C, with westerly winds at 20 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:29 AM, and sunset is at 6:10 PM.

November 4-5: Snow showers are expected by Monday night, with temperatures reaching 2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Medium-weight outerwear and gloves are ideal for chilly, cloudy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Calgary’s November weather often oscillates between mild days and significant snow, with daytime highs reaching up to 15°C.

British Columbia

Kamloops, British Columbia

November 3: Kamloops has partly cloudy skies with temperatures around 4°C, calm winds, and barometric pressure at 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:57 AM, and sunset is at 5:57 PM.

November 4-5: Skies will remain partly sunny through Tuesday, with daytime highs reaching 5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A light jacket with layers will be ideal for the cool temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Kamloops frequently experiences mild Novembers, but occasional snowfall occurs by mid-month.

Prince George, British Columbia

November 3: Prince George has cloudy skies and occasional light snow with temperatures around -1°C, light north winds, and a barometric pressure of 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:02 AM, and sunset is at 5:53 PM.

November 4-5: Snow will continue through Monday morning, with clearing expected by Tuesday and a high of 0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm coat and boots are recommended for the snow and cold.

Weather Trivia: Prince George often sees its first snow cover in early November, lasting through winter.

Vancouver, British Columbia

November 3: Vancouver is under mostly cloudy skies with rain, temperatures around 9°C, calm winds, and barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:59 AM, and sunset is at 5:57 PM.

November 4-5: Rain will persist through Monday, clearing by Tuesday with highs near 10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof layers and an umbrella are essential for Vancouver’s rainy forecast.

Weather Trivia: November is often the rainiest month for Vancouver, with some years recording over 200 mm.

Northern Canada

Dawson City, Yukon

November 3: Dawson City is experiencing light snow and temperatures around -10°C, calm winds, and a barometric pressure of 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 9:30 AM, and sunset is at 6:07 PM.

November 4-5: Snow flurries will linger through Monday, clearing by Tuesday with temperatures staying below -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter gear, including insulated gloves and a heavy coat, is essential.

Weather Trivia: Dawson City frequently experiences sub-zero temperatures in November, with lasting snow cover.

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

November 3: Yellowknife has overcast skies with light snow, temperatures around -12°C, northeast winds at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure of 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 9:17 AM, and sunset is at 5:54 PM.

November 4-5: Snow continues through Monday, with lows near -15°C by Tuesday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter clothing is essential to manage the freezing temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Yellowknife often has its first sustained snow cover by early November.

Alert, Nunavut

November 3: Alert is experiencing overcast skies with snow and temperatures around -20°C, northeast winds at 30 km/h creating a wind chill of -35°C, and barometric pressure of 1005 hPa. Sunrise is at 10:24 AM, and sunset is at 3:23 PM.

November 4-5: Snow will continue into Tuesday with lows near -23°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Extreme cold-weather gear, including a parka, thermal gloves, and insulated boots, is vital in the severe Arctic cold.

Weather Trivia: November in Alert is often marked by polar darkness, with limited sunlight by mid-month.