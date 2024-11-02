Winnipeg Police Investigating Homicide of 28-Year-Old Woman

Content Warning: This article contains information about a homicide that may be disturbing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

Homicide of 28-Year-Old Woman

Winnipeg, MB – Winnipeg Police are investigating the death of a 28-year-old woman found unresponsive in the city’s downtown area.

On Wednesday, October 31st, 2024, at approximately 3:10 PM, officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances in the first 100 block of The Promenade. Upon arrival, they found a woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. Despite receiving emergency medical care at the scene and being transported to the hospital, she was pronounced deceased.

The victim has been identified as Briannah Clowes of Winnipeg. The Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation.

Understanding Homicide Charges in Canada

In Canada, homicide is a broad term encompassing several offences, including murder, manslaughter, and infanticide. The specific charge laid in this case will depend on the circumstances surrounding Clowes’ death, including the cause of death and the intent of the perpetrator, if any.

Murder: Murder is the intentional killing of another person. It is further divided into first-degree murder (planned and deliberate) and second-degree murder (intentional but not planned). Both carry a mandatory life sentence, but parole eligibility periods differ.

Manslaughter: Manslaughter is a homicide committed without the intent to kill. It can be either voluntary (killing in the heat of passion) or involuntary (unintentional killing through recklessness or criminal negligence). Sentencing for manslaughter varies widely depending on the circumstances.

Infanticide: Infanticide is a specific offence related to the killing of a newborn child by the mother. It carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment.

Presumption of Innocence:

It is important to emphasize that no arrests have been made in this case, and anyone potentially implicated in Clowes’ death is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.