Winnipeg Man Arrested After Armed Standoff with Police

Content Warning: This article contains information about a domestic incident and police intervention that may be disturbing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

Winnipeg, MB – A 30-year-old Winnipeg man is facing multiple charges following an armed standoff with police that unfolded early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a family trouble incident in the 400 block of Alfred Avenue around 4:00 AM. Upon arrival, officers encountered an agitated man armed with a large edged weapon on the front porch. Several family members, including young children, were safely evacuated from the residence.

The man then barricaded himself inside the home, prompting a response from the Tactical Support Team (TST), the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems Unit (Drone Unit), and General Patrol officers.

After attempts to de-escalate the situation proved unsuccessful, TST members deployed less-lethal OC canisters. However, the man continued to resist, and officers ultimately used a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) to safely take him into custody.

Charges and Potential Penalties:

The man faces the following charges:

Possession of a Weapon: This charge relates to the possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to the public peace. Penalties can range from fines to imprisonment, depending on the nature of the weapon and the circumstances.

Mischief Under $5,000/Obstruct in Enjoyment: This charge relates to interfering with the lawful use or enjoyment of property. Penalties can include fines and/or imprisonment.

Resist Peace Officer: This charge relates to obstructing or resisting a peace officer in the execution of their duty. Penalties can include fines and/or imprisonment.

Fail to Comply with Order or Obligation: This charge relates to violating a court order or other legal obligation. Penalties vary depending on the nature of the order violated.

Fail to Comply with Probation Order – Public Interest: This charge relates to violating the conditions of a probation order. Penalties can include fines, imprisonment, or further restrictions on probation.

The accused man was detained in custody. His name was not released which is standard police policy in domestic incidents.

Presumption of Innocence:

It is important to remember that the accused is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The charges against him have not been tested in court.