Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: November 2 – 4, 2024

THUNDER BAY – Weather – Thunder Bay is moving into November with a mix of cool temperatures, potential for light snow, and rain showers in the forecast.

Our weather outlook for November 2 through November 4, 2024, provides details on current conditions, daily highs and lows, and expected weather patterns, as well as wardrobe suggestions for residents adjusting to the changing fall early winter like weather.

Current Conditions (November 2, 2024)

As of 7:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay is under cloudy skies with a temperature of -2°C and high humidity at 94%. The barometric pressure stands at 102.7 kPa, indicating a slight drop, and winds are coming from the southwest at 5 km/h, creating a wind chill of -4°C. Visibility is clear at 24 km.

Saturday, November 2 Forecast

Today will remain cloudy, with a 30% chance of light flurries transitioning to rain showers or drizzle later in the morning. There is a risk of freezing drizzle in the early hours, and winds will stay light, reaching up to 15 km/h. The high is expected to reach 8°C, although the wind chill will make it feel like -5°C in the morning. The UV index is low at 1.

Tonight: Skies will remain mostly cloudy, with a 30% chance of drizzle in the evening, becoming partly cloudy after midnight as fog patches develop near midnight. The low will be around 2°C.

Sunday, November 3 Forecast

Sunday will start with a mix of sun and cloud, though skies will turn cloudy near noon as rain is expected to begin late in the afternoon. Morning fog patches will dissipate, and winds will increase from the southeast at 30 km/h, with gusts up to 50 km/h by late morning. The high temperature will reach 10°C, with a low UV index of 2.

Sunday Night: Skies will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, and the low will be around 6°C.

Monday, November 4 Forecast

Monday will bring steady rain showers throughout the day, with temperatures peaking at 12°C. Showers are likely to continue into the evening, with a low of 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With fluctuating temperatures and a mix of precipitation, layered clothing is recommended. For Saturday morning, a warm jacket and scarf will help keep out the chill, especially if freezing drizzle occurs. Lighter, waterproof layers will be useful by Sunday afternoon, with rain showers forecast. Monday’s rain and milder temperatures will call for waterproof outerwear and an umbrella.

Weather Trivia

Early November in Thunder Bay can see rapid weather changes, from snow and freezing temperatures to rain and milder conditions within days. The city has seen early-season snowstorms in November in past years, while other years brought above-average temperatures that delayed the start of the winter season.