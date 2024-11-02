Thunder Bay Police Telephone Lines Disrupted Amid Tbaytel Service Outage

THUNDER BAY — UPDATE: Telephone system issues resolved

The Thunder Bay Police Service is advising the public that all issues with the telephone system have been resolved. All of our telephone services are operating regularly.

Thank you to members of the community for their patience.

Earlier – The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) reports that its telephone system, including 911 and non-emergency lines, has been affected by a recent Tbaytel service disruption. Residents may experience intermittent silence during 911 calls, though operators will call back if any calls are disconnected. This notice was issued by TBPS at 22:49 on Friday evening.

Tbaytel Updates: Restoration in Progress

As of 10:00 p.m., Tbaytel announced that most affected services, including regional mobility sites, have been restored. Many customers with previous issues accessing internet and phone services are now back online.

Tbaytel technicians are actively monitoring for any remaining disruptions and working to resolve them promptly.

Public Advisory: Patience and Precaution

The Thunder Bay Police and Tbaytel acknowledge the inconvenience and thank the community for its patience. Tbaytel advises customers to stay tuned for further updates as full service restoration progresses.