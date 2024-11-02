Stolen Vehicle Investigation in Atikokan Leads to Missing Firearm

Atikokan, ON – Rainy River District OPP is investigating a vehicle theft that has led to a missing firearm.

On Wednesday, October 31st, 2024, at approximately 6:28 AM, officers responded to a report of a stolen vehicle from a residence in Atikokan.

The vehicle, which contained a firearm, was last seen travelling northbound on Highway 622.

Police later located the vehicle on Highway 622, just south of Highway 17 near Ignace.

However, a firearm was discovered missing from the vehicle. The firearm is described as a Winchester 1200 model 12 gauge shotgun with duct tape on the buttstock.

Potential Charges and Penalties:

The suspect, if apprehended, could face several charges, including:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle: This charge relates to the unlawful taking of a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Penalties upon conviction can range from fines to imprisonment, depending on the circumstances.

Possession of a Firearm without a License/Registration: This charge relates to the unlawful possession of a firearm. Penalties can include fines and imprisonment.

Careless Storage of a Firearm: This charge relates to the improper storage of a firearm, potentially endangering others. Penalties can include fines and imprisonment.

It is important to note that any individual accused in this case is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the suspect, the firearm, or anyone hitchhiking in the area of Highway 17 and Highway 622 to contact the OPP at 807-274-3322 or 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.p3tips.com/273.