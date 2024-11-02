Regional Crime Report: Break and Enter in Fort Frances Under Investigation

Fort Frances, ON – Crime Report – Rainy River District OPP are investigating a break-in and theft at a residential property on Mill Road in Fort Frances.

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 26th, 2024, at approximately 1:30 PM. Unknown individuals gained entry to the residence and made off with several items, including personal belongings, electronics, and a .22 caliber pump-action firearm.

Potential Charges and Penalties:

The suspect(s), if apprehended, could face a number of charges in connection with this incident, including:

Break and Enter: This charge relates to the unlawful entry into a dwelling with the intent to commit an indictable offence, such as theft. Penalties can range from fines to imprisonment, depending on the severity of the offence and the value of the stolen goods.

This charge relates to the unlawful entry into a dwelling with the intent to commit an indictable offence, such as theft. Penalties can range from fines to imprisonment, depending on the severity of the offence and the value of the stolen goods. Theft Under/Over $5,000: This charge relates to the theft of the personal items and electronics. The specific charge will depend on the total value of the stolen goods. Penalties can include fines and imprisonment.

This charge relates to the theft of the personal items and electronics. The specific charge will depend on the total value of the stolen goods. Penalties can include fines and imprisonment. Possession of a Firearm without a License/Registration: This charge relates to the unlawful possession of the stolen firearm. Penalties can include fines and imprisonment.

This charge relates to the unlawful possession of the stolen firearm. Penalties can include fines and imprisonment. Careless Storage of a Firearm: If it is determined that the firearm improper storage of a firearm, potentially endangering others. Penalties can include fines and imprisonment.

It is important to note that any individuals accused in this case are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Alternatively, individuals can provide information anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submitting a tip online at www.p3tips.com/273.