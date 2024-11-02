Northwestern Ontario Weather Forecast: November 2 – 4, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Northwestern Ontario communities are experiencing early winter conditions this November with cold temperatures, periods of snow, and brisk winds. This report for November 2 through November 4, 2024, includes comprehensive forecasts for Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Armstrong.

Each community’s forecast covers current conditions, expected weather patterns, sunrise and sunset times, and wardrobe recommendations to help residents stay prepared. Historical weather trivia highlights how November has often set the stage for the snowy months ahead.

Dryden

November 2: Dryden begins the day with cloudy skies and light snow flurries. The temperature is 0°C, with northwest winds at 10 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:04 AM, and sunset is at 5:59 PM.

November 3-4: Snow showers will persist through Sunday, tapering off by Monday morning. Highs will be around 1°C, with lows dipping to -6°C by Monday evening.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm winter coat, gloves, and insulated boots will help you handle the cold and snow.

Weather Trivia: November snowfall in Dryden often provides the first lasting snow cover, with temperatures frequently staying below freezing by mid-month.

Fort Frances

November 2: Fort Frances is experiencing cloudy skies with intermittent snow flurries. The temperature is 1°C, with light winds from the northwest at 15 km/h, and a barometric pressure of 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:02 AM, and sunset is at 6:03 PM.

November 3-4: Snow showers will linger through Sunday, with clearing expected by Monday. Highs will reach 2°C on Monday, while lows will dip to -4°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight winter coat, gloves, and a hat are recommended for the chilly, snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Fort Frances often sees its first significant snow cover by early November, as temperatures cool and prepare the region for a long winter.

Atikokan

November 2: Atikokan begins the day with mostly cloudy skies and occasional light snow flurries. The temperature is 0°C, with calm winds from the northwest and a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:06 AM, and sunset is at 6:06 PM.

November 3-4: Snow will continue through Sunday, with clear skies expected by Monday afternoon. Highs will remain around 1°C, with lows dropping to -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter clothing, including gloves and a hat, is essential for staying warm as snow and cooler temperatures set in.

Weather Trivia: Atikokan’s early November snow has historically marked the beginning of a snow cover that can last until March or April.

Sioux Lookout

November 2: Sioux Lookout is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with light snow, and the temperature is -1°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:07 AM, and sunset is at 6:10 PM.

November 3-4: Snow will persist through Sunday, with partly sunny skies expected on Monday. Highs will be around -1°C, with lows reaching -7°C by Monday night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm winter coat, gloves, and boots are recommended for managing the cold and snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Sioux Lookout often sees consistent snow cover by early November, with temperatures remaining below freezing well into spring.

Pickle Lake

November 2: Pickle Lake is under cloudy skies with snow showers and a temperature of -2°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:10 AM, and sunset is at 6:13 PM.

November 3-4: Snow will continue through Sunday morning, with clearing skies by Monday. Highs will remain near -3°C, with lows around -10°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter clothing, including a heavy coat, scarf, gloves, and snow boots, is essential for the frigid and snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: November is typically the beginning of sustained snow cover in Pickle Lake, with early snow setting the stage for a long winter.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

November 2: Red Lake and Ear Falls have cloudy skies with occasional snow flurries and a temperature of -1°C. Winds are from the northwest at 10 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:08 AM, and sunset is at 6:12 PM.

November 3-4: Snow showers will continue through Sunday, with clearer skies expected on Monday. Highs will reach 1°C, with lows near -6°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter outerwear, including a warm coat, gloves, and boots, is essential to handle the cold, snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Red Lake and Ear Falls often receive their first lasting snow cover in November, with winter weather remaining through April.

Nipigon

November 2: Nipigon is experiencing cloudy skies with occasional light snow showers, and a temperature of 1°C. Winds are from the north at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:15 AM, and sunset is at 6:18 PM.

November 3-4: Snow showers will continue through Sunday, with partly sunny skies expected by Monday afternoon. Highs will be near 2°C, with lows around -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm jacket, gloves, and boots are recommended for staying comfortable in the cold and snowy weather.

Weather Trivia: Snowfall in Nipigon often provides the first lasting snow cover of the season by mid-November.

Terrace Bay

November 2: Terrace Bay has mostly cloudy skies with light snow and a current temperature of 1°C. Winds are from the north at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:17 AM, and sunset is at 6:20 PM.

November 3-4: Snow will continue through Sunday morning, followed by clearer skies on Monday. Highs will reach 3°C, with lows around -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight winter coat, gloves, and boots are ideal for the cold and snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Terrace Bay often receives its first measurable snowfall by early November, marking the beginning of winter.

Armstrong

November 2: Armstrong is under overcast skies with light snow flurries and a temperature of -1°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:18 AM, and sunset is at 6:22 PM.

November 3-4: Snow will continue intermittently through Sunday, with clearer skies by Monday. Highs will be around -1°C, with lows dipping to -8°C by Monday night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter clothing, including a coat, gloves, scarf, and warm boots, is necessary for the cold and snowy weather.

Weather Trivia: Armstrong’s early November weather often brings the first significant snowfall, which typically lasts through the season.