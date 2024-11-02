Northern Ontario First Nations Weather Forecast: November 2 – 4, 2024

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As Northern Ontario heads deeper into November, winter is beginning to settle in across the region with snow, frigid temperatures, and increasing wind chills. This forecast for November 2 through November 4, 2024, provides detailed weather information for Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat.

Each community report includes current conditions, barometric pressure, wind speeds, sunrise and sunset times, and wardrobe suggestions, alongside historical weather trivia for added context.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

November 2: Marten Falls is under overcast skies with light snow flurries. The temperature is -5°C, with a barometric pressure of 1014 hPa and northwest winds at 15 km/h. Sunrise is at 8:31 AM, and sunset is at 6:09 PM.

November 3-4: Snow will persist through Sunday, clearing on Monday. Highs will reach -3°C, with lows dropping to -11°C by Monday night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter outerwear, including a coat, gloves, and insulated boots, is essential to manage the cold and snow.

Weather Trivia: November often marks the first long-lasting snow cover in Marten Falls, setting the stage for winter’s arrival.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

November 2: Fort Severn is experiencing cloudy skies with light snow and temperatures around -12°C. Winds are from the northeast at 20 km/h, producing a wind chill near -20°C, with a barometric pressure of 1009 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:40 AM, and sunset is at 6:02 PM.

November 3-4: Snow showers will continue through Sunday, with clearer but frigid conditions on Monday. Temperatures will stay around -15°C during the day, dropping to -18°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter clothing, including a parka, thermal gloves, and boots, is crucial for protection against extreme cold.

Weather Trivia: Fort Severn’s early November weather typically features snow cover and freezing temperatures, with ice forming on the Hudson Bay shoreline.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

November 2: Fort Hope is seeing cloudy skies and light snow, with a temperature of -7°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 10 km/h, and the barometric pressure is 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:20 AM, and sunset is at 6:22 PM.

November 3-4: Snow will continue through Sunday, clearing by Monday, with temperatures rising to -4°C during the day and dropping to -12°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, scarf, gloves, and warm boots will be necessary to stay comfortable in the sub-zero temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Fort Hope often experiences snow cover by early November, with the weather turning colder through the rest of the month.

Sachigo Lake

November 2: Sachigo Lake is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with light snow flurries and a temperature of -8°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure reads 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:34 AM, and sunset is at 6:29 PM.

November 3-4: Snow flurries will persist through Sunday, with partly cloudy skies on Monday. Highs will be near -6°C, with lows around -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter layers, including a parka and thermal gloves, are recommended to stay warm in the frigid conditions.

Weather Trivia: Sachigo Lake’s November weather is dominated by snow and freezing temperatures, with ice forming on lakes by mid-month.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

November 2: Big Trout Lake is under cloudy skies with occasional light snow showers and a temperature of -9°C. Winds are from the north at 20 km/h, creating a wind chill near -18°C, with a barometric pressure of 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:37 AM, and sunset is at 6:33 PM.

November 3-4: Snow will continue intermittently through Sunday, with clearer skies by Monday. Highs will reach -7°C, with nighttime lows dropping to -15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-level clothing, including insulated layers, boots, and gloves, will help protect against the cold and wind.

Weather Trivia: Early November snowfalls are typical in Big Trout Lake, with winter settling in quickly after Halloween.

Sandy Lake

November 2: Sandy Lake has mostly cloudy skies with light snow, and temperatures are around -7°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:34 AM, and sunset is at 6:31 PM.

November 3-4: Snow showers will persist through Sunday, clearing by Monday. Highs will be around -5°C, with lows near -13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm winter coat, gloves, and insulated footwear are necessary for comfort in the early winter chill.

Weather Trivia: November snow in Sandy Lake often provides the first significant snow cover, with sub-zero temperatures lasting for months.

Pikangikum

November 2: Pikangikum is under mostly cloudy skies with light snow showers. The temperature is -6°C, with light winds from the northwest at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure reads 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:27 AM, and sunset is at 6:28 PM.

November 3-4: Snow will continue through Sunday, followed by partly sunny skies on Monday. Highs will be near -4°C, with lows of -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter layers, including a coat, gloves, and hat, are essential for staying warm in the cool and snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Pikangikum’s November typically features early snow cover that lasts until April, with temperatures regularly below freezing.

Cat Lake

November 2: Cat Lake is experiencing overcast skies with light snow flurries and a temperature of -7°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:31 AM, and sunset is at 6:32 PM.

November 3-4: Snow flurries will persist through Sunday, clearing on Monday. Highs will reach -5°C, with lows around -13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter gear, including a parka, gloves, and snow boots, is recommended for staying comfortable in these cold conditions.

Weather Trivia: Snowfall in Cat Lake often begins in late October, marking the start of a long winter season.

Kasabonika Lake

November 2: Kasabonika Lake has mostly cloudy skies with light snow showers, and the temperature is -9°C. Winds are from the north at 15 km/h, creating a wind chill of -16°C, with barometric pressure at 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:37 AM, and sunset is at 6:34 PM.

November 3-4: Snow will continue through Sunday, followed by clearer skies on Monday. Highs will be near -6°C, with lows dropping to -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A full winter outfit, including insulated gloves, boots, and a hat, is essential to handle the freezing conditions.

Weather Trivia: November in Kasabonika Lake is often snowy and cold, with the first sustained snow cover arriving around this time.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House)

November 2: Neskantaga starts the day with mostly cloudy skies and light snow flurries. The temperature is -8°C, with winds from the northwest at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure reads 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:36 AM, and sunset is at 6:32 PM.

November 3-4: Snow showers will continue intermittently through Sunday, clearing by Monday. Highs will reach -5°C, with lows around -13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter clothing, including a heavy coat, gloves, and scarf, will be necessary for the cold weather.

Weather Trivia: Neskantaga’s first snow cover typically occurs in early November, signaling the start of a lengthy winter season.

Summer Beaver (Nibinamik)

November 2: Summer Beaver is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with light snow and temperatures around -9°C. Winds are from the north at 10 km/h, with barometric pressure at 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:40 AM, and sunset is at 6:40 PM.

November 3-4: Snow showers will persist through Sunday, with skies clearing on Monday. Highs will reach -6°C, with lows near -15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter attire, including a parka, insulated gloves, and snow boots, is recommended to handle the severe cold.

Weather Trivia: November snow is typical in Summer Beaver, with the region entering its long winter season by this time.

Peawanuck

November 2: Peawanuck is under cloudy skies with light snow, with temperatures around -11°C. Winds are from the northeast at 20 km/h, creating a wind chill of -19°C, with a barometric pressure of 1008 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:45 AM, and sunset is at 5:58 PM.

November 3-4: Snow will continue through Sunday, with clear but cold conditions by Monday. Highs will be near -9°C, with nighttime lows around -16°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter gear, including a parka, gloves, and snow boots, is necessary to stay warm.

Weather Trivia: Snow cover in Peawanuck often begins by early November, lasting through April.

Attawapiskat

November 2: Attawapiskat is experiencing overcast skies with light snow showers, with temperatures around -8°C. Winds are from the north at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:42 AM, and sunset is at 6:08 PM.

November 3-4: Snow will persist through Sunday, followed by clearing skies on Monday. Highs will reach -5°C, with lows dipping to -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy winter coat, gloves, and insulated boots are recommended for the cold and snow.

Weather Trivia: Attawapiskat often sees sustained snow cover by November, with freezing conditions lasting well into spring.