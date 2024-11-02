Canada Coast-to-Coast Weather Forecast: November 2 – 5, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As early November continues, a blend of cool temperatures, rain showers, and the season’s first snowfall are moving across Canada. This comprehensive forecast for November 2 through November 5, 2024, highlights current conditions, forecasted highs and lows, and wardrobe suggestions for each community from Atlantic Canada to the Arctic. Historical weather trivia shows how early November weather has varied widely in the past across these regions.

Atlantic Canada

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

November 2: St. John’s begins the weekend with cloudy skies and occasional rain showers. Temperatures are steady around 6°C, with northeast winds at 20 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1007 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:59 AM, and sunset is at 5:53 PM.

November 3-5: Rain will persist through Sunday, clearing by Monday, with temperatures reaching highs of 7°C and lows near 1°C by Tuesday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof outerwear is essential for the rainy days ahead.

Weather Trivia: St. John’s holds the record for the most rain in November, with some years seeing nearly 200 mm of rainfall.

Saint John, New Brunswick

November 2: Saint John is under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures at 4°C and winds from the northwest at 15 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:56 AM, and sunset is at 5:59 PM.

November 3-5: Sunday will bring light snow showers that will mix with rain by Monday. Temperatures will reach a high of 5°C on Monday, with lows near -2°C by Tuesday morning.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight jacket and layers will be perfect, with rain gear ready for Monday.

Weather Trivia: November snowfall in Saint John is rare, but the first snow often arrives by late November.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

November 2: Halifax starts the weekend with overcast skies and drizzle, with a temperature of 7°C. Winds are from the southeast at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1009 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:53 AM, and sunset is at 6:04 PM.

November 3-5: Rain showers will continue into Monday, with temperatures reaching a high of 6°C on Tuesday as skies start to clear.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof clothing and layers are essential for the wet conditions, especially on Monday.

Weather Trivia: Halifax’s November typically has several rainy days, with some years recording over 130 mm of rainfall.

Quebec

Quebec City, Quebec

November 2: Quebec City has mostly cloudy skies with light snow showers. Temperatures are around 2°C, with calm winds and a barometric pressure of 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:35 AM, and sunset is at 5:32 PM.

November 3-5: Snow showers will continue into Sunday, clearing by Monday. Highs will reach 4°C, with lows near -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm coat, gloves, and a hat will help handle the early winter temperatures and snow.

Weather Trivia: Quebec City has seen early November snowstorms in years past, with up to 20 cm recorded in some Novembers.

Montreal, Quebec

November 2: Montreal is experiencing overcast skies with rain and temperatures around 5°C. Winds are light from the southwest, and barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:37 AM, and sunset is at 5:34 PM.

November 3-5: Rain will clear by Monday afternoon, with temperatures cooling to a high of 3°C and lows around -1°C by Tuesday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A waterproof jacket and umbrella will be useful until Monday, with layers to stay warm as temperatures drop.

Weather Trivia: Montreal has experienced significant November snowfalls, with some years reaching 30 cm early in the month.

Ontario

Toronto, Ontario

November 2: Toronto is seeing cloudy skies with intermittent light rain. Temperatures are steady at 8°C, with northeast winds at 15 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:57 AM, and sunset is at 6:04 PM.

November 3-5: Showers will persist through Sunday, clearing by Monday. The high on Tuesday will reach 7°C, with lows dipping to 2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A waterproof jacket is recommended for rain, with a warm coat for early mornings.

Weather Trivia: Toronto has recorded early November snowfalls, though it is rare for the snow to last more than a day this early in the month.

Thunder Bay, Ontario

November 2: Thunder Bay has partly cloudy skies with temperatures around -3°C. Winds are from the northwest at 10 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:25 AM, and sunset is at 6:15 PM.

November 3-5: Snow flurries are expected Sunday and Monday, clearing by Tuesday. Highs will hover around 2°C, with lows near -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter clothing, including a heavy coat, gloves, and a hat, is essential as early snow arrives.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay has recorded early November snow cover that often persists until April.

Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba

November 2: Winnipeg is experiencing cloudy skies with light snow flurries. The temperature is -5°C, with light winds from the northwest and a barometric pressure of 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:09 AM, and sunset is at 6:08 PM.

November 3-5: Snow showers will continue through Sunday, clearing by Monday. Highs will remain around -2°C, with lows reaching -8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter gear, including a parka, gloves, and insulated boots, is essential.

Weather Trivia: Winnipeg frequently experiences its first significant snow cover in early November, marking the start of a long winter.

Churchill, Manitoba

November 2: Churchill is seeing light snow showers and a temperature of -12°C. Winds are from the north at 25 km/h, creating a wind chill near -20°C, with a barometric pressure of 1008 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:50 AM, and sunset is at 5:44 PM.

November 3-5: Snow will continue through the weekend, with highs around -15°C and lows near -18°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter clothing, including thermal gloves, insulated boots, and a parka, is essential.

Weather Trivia: Churchill’s November snow brings the arrival of polar bears, who migrate to the bay’s frozen shores.

Saskatchewan

Regina, Saskatchewan

November 2: Regina has partly cloudy skies with temperatures at -2°C, northwest winds at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure at 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:12 AM, and sunset is at 5:58 PM.

November 3-5: Skies will remain partly sunny through Sunday, with cooler temperatures arriving by Monday with lows around -7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, gloves, and hat are ideal for handling the chilly conditions.

Weather Trivia: November snowfall in Regina can vary significantly, with early November sometimes bringing light flurries.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

November 2: Saskatoon has partly cloudy skies and temperatures around -3°C. Winds are light from the northwest, and barometric pressure is 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:15 AM, and sunset is at 6:08 PM.

November 3-5: Sunday will be partly sunny, with snow flurries expected on Monday as temperatures dip.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy coat, gloves, and winter layers are recommended.

Weather Trivia: Saskatoon has recorded some of its coldest November temperatures in early November, with wind chills making it feel even colder.

Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta

November 2: Edmonton is seeing partly sunny skies with temperatures around 0°C, with light winds from the northwest. Barometric pressure is 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:27 AM, and sunset is at 6:09 PM.

November 3-5: Snow flurries are expected Monday, with temperatures dropping to -5°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Warm layers and a winter coat are essential for the chilly evenings and possible snow.

Weather Trivia: Edmonton has seen some early-season snowstorms in November, with totals reaching over 15 cm.

Calgary, Alberta

November 2: Calgary is starting the day with partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 2°C. Winds are from the west at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:28 AM, and sunset is at 6:12 PM.

November 3-5: Sunday will remain clear, but snow flurries are expected by Monday night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight coat with gloves will be ideal for early mornings.

Weather Trivia: Calgary has recorded highs of up to 18°C in November, although the temperature drop can be sharp.

British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia

November 2: Vancouver is under mostly cloudy skies with light rain showers and temperatures around 9°C. Winds are calm, and barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:58 AM, and sunset is at 5:59 PM.

November 3-5: Rain will continue into Sunday, with temperatures reaching 10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof layers, including a jacket and umbrella, will be necessary.

Weather Trivia: Vancouver frequently sees November rainfall, with some Novembers receiving over 150 mm.

Victoria, British Columbia

November 2: Victoria is experiencing cloudy skies with light rain and temperatures around 9°C. Winds are calm, and barometric pressure is 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:56 AM, and sunset is at 5:58 PM.

November 3-5: Rain will continue intermittently through the weekend, with highs near 10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A waterproof jacket and umbrella are necessary for Victoria’s wet weekend.

Weather Trivia: November is often one of the rainiest months for Victoria, with high precipitation.

Northern Canada

Dawson City, Yukon

November 2: Dawson City is under cloudy skies with light snow and a temperature of -8°C. Winds are calm, with a barometric pressure of 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 9:30 AM, and sunset is at 6:07 PM.

November 3-5: Snow showers will continue intermittently, with temperatures around -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter clothing, including insulated gloves and boots, is essential for these frigid conditions.

Weather Trivia: Dawson City often experiences sub-zero temperatures throughout November.

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

November 2: Yellowknife has overcast skies with light snow and a temperature of -12°C. Winds are from the northeast at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 9:16 AM, and sunset is at 5:55 PM.

November 3-5: Snow showers will persist into Monday, with lows dropping to -15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter clothing is necessary as temperatures remain below freezing.

Weather Trivia: November often marks the first full month of snow cover in Yellowknife, lasting until late spring.