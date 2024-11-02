Alberta Expands SCAN Unit to Strengthen Crime-Fighting Efforts

Alberta’s SCAN Legislation and Its National Context

THUNDER BAY – National News – Since 2023, Alberta’s government has invested over $27 million to combat crime across the province. The latest move to establish a dedicated Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) team in Red Deer reflects a continued commitment to community safety.

SCAN units work to investigate and shut down properties involved in illegal activities like drug trafficking and human trafficking, using court orders when necessary. The newly formed Red Deer team joins existing SCAN units in Calgary, Edmonton, and Lethbridge, enhancing support for local police and creating a more robust crime-fighting network across Alberta.

SCAN operates under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act, a legislative framework that enables law enforcement to target properties tied to illegal activities and hold property owners accountable.

This legislation not only applies in Alberta; similar frameworks exist in other provinces like Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick. Ontario does not have a similar SCAN legislation, however at one point the former Liberal Government under Dalton McGuinty had proposed this kind of legislation, it reached third reading in the legislature but was not completed. After the election of the PC government under Premier Doug Ford there has not been a re-introduction of SCAN Legislation.

With SCAN laws, each of these provinces has empowered local authorities to investigate and intervene when properties are linked to activities that jeopardize community safety. The shared purpose across these provinces highlights a national commitment to curbing neighborhood crime through preventative, property-based interventions.

Background and Expansion of Alberta’s SCAN Program

Alberta’s SCAN program, managed by the Alberta Sheriffs, has been pivotal in addressing problem properties since its inception. By enabling sheriffs and law enforcement to shut down these properties and hold owners accountable, SCAN has successfully reduced criminal activity in neighborhoods across the province. Recently, the government has expanded its efforts by creating a dedicated SCAN team in Red Deer, which will cover central Alberta, from Ponoka in the north to Olds in the south.

In recent months, Alberta’s SCAN unit has closed several problem properties, including three in Calgary, two in Lethbridge, and one each in Spruce Grove and Medicine Hat. The new Red Deer team, comprising four Alberta Sheriffs, will support ongoing initiatives to prevent crime and assist the RCMP’s community safety programs in central Alberta.

For more insights into Alberta Sheriffs’ work in crime prevention, explore these articles on NetNewsLedger.com:

Community Engagement and Reporting Suspicious Activity

The SCAN initiative encourages residents to report suspicious activities in their communities, fostering a proactive approach to crime prevention. Once a problem property is reported, SCAN investigators work closely with property owners to resolve issues informally. If this approach fails, SCAN can petition the court for a community safety order, leading to property closures of up to 90 days. Local law enforcement can then investigate any additional criminal activity discovered.

Red Deer’s mayor, Ken Johnston, emphasizes that the SCAN unit’s presence is a vital step toward creating a safer environment. “Together, we can make our community safer,” Johnston stated, urging residents to report illegal activities to SCAN.