Woman Arrested After Driving Stolen Vehicle into Lake Superior

Thunder Bay – NEWS – A 23-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly stealing a vehicle and driving it into Lake Superior.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers responded to reports of a stolen vehicle near the city’s waterfront on Thursday, October 31st. Upon arrival at the scene on Clavet Street, they found a pickup truck partially submerged in the lake.

Abigail Moonias, 23, of Thunder Bay, was arrested at the scene. She is charged with:

Theft of a Motor Vehicle: This charge relates to the unlawful taking of a vehicle without the owner’s consent. Penalties upon conviction can range from fines to imprisonment, depending on the circumstances.

Mischief Over $5,000: This charge relates to the damage caused to the stolen vehicle, which is valued at over $5,000. If convicted, it can lead to fines and imprisonment.

Impaired Operation of a Vehicle: This charge indicates that Moonias was allegedly operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Penalties upon conviction can include fines, license suspension, and even imprisonment, depending on the severity of the impairment and any prior convictions.

It is crucial to remember that Moonias is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

She appeared in court on Friday, November 1st, to answer to these charges. Further details about the case may be released as it progresses through the legal system.