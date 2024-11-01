Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: November 1 – 4, 2024

THUNDER BAY, ON – WEATHER – As November arrives, Thunder Bay is starting the month with clear skies, cool temperatures, and a mix of sun and cloud. The upcoming days will bring fluctuating conditions, with chilly mornings and daytime highs gradually warming as a pattern of rain showers approaches by early next week.

Here’s the comprehensive weather outlook from November 1 through November 4, 2024.

Current Conditions (November 1, 2024)

At 6:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay is experiencing clear skies with a temperature of -6°C. Humidity is at 90%, with a barometric pressure of 102.4 kPa and rising. Winds are light from the west-northwest at 5 km/h, creating a wind chill of -8°C. Visibility remains excellent at 24 km.

Friday, November 1 Forecast

Today will see a mix of sun and cloud with light winds up to 15 km/h. The high will reach 4°C, though the morning wind chill will make it feel as cold as -12°C. The UV index is expected to be 2 (low).

Tonight: Clear skies will turn partly cloudy late in the evening, with a low of -6°C. Light winds will keep the wind chill near -8°C overnight.

Saturday, November 2 Forecast

Saturday morning will begin mainly cloudy, with a 30% chance of light afternoon rain showers. Winds will stay light, reaching up to 15 km/h, and the high temperature will climb to 9°C. The morning wind chill will still feel like -8°C, so warm clothing is recommended early in the day.

Saturday Night: Cloudy skies will persist overnight, with temperatures remaining mild at a low of 1°C.

Sunday, November 3 Forecast

Sunday will be overcast, with temperatures continuing to warm up, reaching a high of 9°C. Winds will stay calm, allowing for a stable, cool day.

Sunday Night: The evening will remain cloudy, with a low around 4°C as mild conditions continue.

Monday, November 4 Forecast

Monday will bring rain showers throughout the day as temperatures peak at 11°C, the highest of the four-day period. Showers are expected to persist into Monday night, with lows around 3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With colder temperatures in the mornings and warming conditions later in the day, layered clothing is essential. Friday will call for winter jackets, gloves, and a hat to manage the low wind chill. As temperatures rise on Saturday and Sunday, lighter layers can replace heavy winter gear, especially in the afternoon. For Monday’s rainy conditions, a waterproof jacket, boots, and umbrella will be useful.

Weather Trivia

November in Thunder Bay often marks the transition to consistent below-freezing temperatures and snowfall by mid-month. The city has recorded some of its coldest early November days with temperatures plunging below -10°C, while milder years have seen highs near 10°C, as is expected this weekend.