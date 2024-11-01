Northwestern Ontario Weather Report: November 1-4, 2024

THUNDER BAY ON – WEATHER – As early November sets in, Northwestern Ontario is seeing classic late autumn weather with cooler temperatures, light snow, and periods of rain as the region heads towards winter. This comprehensive forecast for November 1 through November 4, 2024, includes detailed weather updates for Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Armstrong.

Each community report includes current conditions, forecast highs and lows, barometric pressure, wind patterns, sunrise and sunset times, wardrobe suggestions, and interesting weather trivia.

Dryden

November 1: Dryden is starting November under mostly cloudy skies with light snow flurries. The temperature is around 1°C, with northwest winds at 15 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:02 AM, and sunset is at 6:00 PM.

November 2-4: Snow will continue into Saturday morning, followed by partly cloudy skies by Sunday. Highs will be around 2°C, with lows dipping to -5°C by Monday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter clothing, including a coat, gloves, and boots, is essential for handling the chilly weather and light snow.

Weather Trivia: Early November in Dryden often brings the first persistent snow cover, signaling the beginning of winter conditions that last through April.

Fort Frances

November 1: Fort Frances is seeing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 2°C. Winds are from the northwest at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure reads 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:00 AM, and sunset is at 6:04 PM.

November 2-4: The chance of flurries will continue into Saturday before clearing by Sunday. The high will reach 3°C on Sunday, with lows near -4°C through the weekend.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter clothing, including gloves and a warm jacket, is recommended to stay comfortable in the cool, dry conditions.

Weather Trivia: Fort Frances often experiences its first lasting snow cover in early November, with temperatures remaining below freezing until spring.

Atikokan

November 1: Atikokan has overcast skies and occasional light snow with a temperature of 1°C. Winds are calm, with a barometric pressure of 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:05 AM, and sunset is at 6:08 PM.

November 2-4: Snow will persist through Saturday, but skies are expected to clear by Sunday. Highs will reach around 2°C, with lows dropping to -6°C by Monday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm winter coat, gloves, and boots are recommended, especially for colder evenings as snow accumulates.

Weather Trivia: November snowfalls in Atikokan often provide the first sustained snow cover, lasting through winter.

Sioux Lookout

November 1: Sioux Lookout is under mostly cloudy skies with light snow flurries and a temperature of 0°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure reads 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:07 AM, and sunset is at 6:12 PM.

November 2-4: Flurries will continue intermittently through Saturday, clearing by Sunday. Highs will reach 1°C, with lows of -7°C by Monday morning.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter clothing, including a heavy coat, gloves, and warm boots, is essential for keeping warm as temperatures continue to drop.

Weather Trivia: Snow cover in Sioux Lookout often begins in early November, lasting until spring thaw in April.

Pickle Lake

November 1: Pickle Lake is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with light snow, with a temperature of -1°C. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:11 AM, and sunset is at 6:15 PM.

November 2-4: Snow will continue through Saturday, followed by clearer skies by Sunday and Monday. Highs will hover around -2°C, with nighttime lows near -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-level winter gear, including a heavy coat, insulated gloves, and snow boots, will be needed for the cold and snowy weekend.

Weather Trivia: Pickle Lake’s snow cover in November typically lasts through the winter, with early snowfalls often marking the beginning of a long, cold season.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

November 1: Red Lake and Ear Falls have overcast skies with occasional snow flurries. The temperature is 0°C, with northwest winds at 15 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:09 AM, and sunset is at 6:14 PM.

November 2-4: Snow flurries will continue into Saturday, clearing by Sunday. Highs will be around 1°C, with lows dipping to -6°C overnight.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, gloves, and warm layers are essential for staying comfortable in the cool, snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: November is typically the month Red Lake experiences its first sustained snow cover, with temperatures staying below freezing until spring.

Nipigon

November 1: Nipigon begins the day with mostly cloudy skies and light snow showers, with a temperature of 2°C. Winds are from the north at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:15 AM, and sunset is at 6:20 PM.

November 2-4: Snow will continue through Saturday morning, with clearer skies expected on Sunday. Highs will remain around 3°C, with lows reaching -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight winter jacket, gloves, and a scarf will be useful as temperatures fall over the weekend.

Weather Trivia: November snowfall in Nipigon has varied widely over the years, with snow depths often reaching up to 10 cm by the month’s end.

Terrace Bay

November 1: Terrace Bay is starting November with mostly cloudy skies and light snow showers. The temperature is 2°C, with northwest winds at 15 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:17 AM, and sunset is at 6:22 PM.

November 2-4: Snow flurries will continue through Saturday, clearing by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool, with highs near 3°C and lows dropping to -6°C by Monday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter clothing, including a hat, gloves, and a winter jacket, will help keep the cold at bay.

Weather Trivia: Terrace Bay’s November snowfall often signals the start of winter, with snow frequently lasting through April.

Armstrong

November 1: Armstrong has mostly cloudy skies with occasional light snow and a temperature of 1°C. Winds are from the north at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure reads 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:19 AM, and sunset is at 6:24 PM.

November 2-4: Snow will continue into Saturday morning, clearing by Sunday. Highs will reach 2°C, with lows around -8°C on Sunday night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter gear, including a coat, scarf, gloves, and boots, will keep you comfortable during early November’s chill.

Weather Trivia: Snowfall in Armstrong typically begins in late October and continues into November, setting the stage for the winter season.