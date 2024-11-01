Northern Ontario First Nations Weather Forecast: November 1-4, 2024

THUNDER BAY ON – WEATHER – As early November unfolds, Northern Ontario communities are facing the chill of approaching winter. This comprehensive forecast for November 1 through November 4, 2024, provides detailed weather predictions for Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat.

Our report includes current conditions, barometric pressure, wind patterns, and sunrise and sunset times, with wardrobe suggestions and historical weather trivia to help residents stay prepared for winter conditions.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

November 1: Marten Falls begins November with overcast skies and light snow flurries. The current temperature is -4°C, with a barometric pressure of 1015 hPa and northwest winds at 15 km/h. Sunrise is at 8:30 AM, and sunset is at 6:12 PM.

November 2-4: Snow flurries are expected through Saturday morning, clearing by Sunday. Highs will reach -3°C, while lows will dip to -10°C by Monday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, gloves, scarf, and boots are essential for braving the early winter chill.

Weather Trivia: Marten Falls typically sees its first measurable snow by early November, with snow lasting through the cold months.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

November 1: Fort Severn is experiencing light snow with a temperature of -10°C. Winds are from the northeast at 20 km/h, creating a wind chill near -18°C, with a barometric pressure of 1009 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:38 AM, and sunset is at 6:05 PM.

November 2-4: Snow will continue into the weekend, with clearer skies on Monday. Temperatures will stay frigid, with lows around -15°C by Monday night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter gear, including a parka, insulated gloves, and thermal boots, is necessary for the extreme cold and wind chill.

Weather Trivia: Fort Severn’s November is marked by sustained snow cover and below-freezing temperatures, with ice formation along the Hudson Bay coastline.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

November 1: Fort Hope is under mostly cloudy skies with intermittent light snow. The temperature is -5°C, with winds from the northwest at 10 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:18 AM, and sunset is at 6:23 PM.

November 2-4: Snow will taper off by Saturday evening, leaving partly cloudy skies on Sunday and Monday. Highs will be around -4°C, with lows near -11°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter outerwear, including a warm coat, hat, and gloves, will be essential as temperatures remain below freezing.

Weather Trivia: Fort Hope’s early November is often dominated by snowfall and below-zero temperatures, with ice beginning to form on local waterways.

Sachigo Lake

November 1: Sachigo Lake is experiencing overcast skies with light snow showers and a current temperature of -7°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure reads 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:32 AM, and sunset is at 6:29 PM.

November 2-4: Snow flurries are expected through the weekend, with clearer skies by Monday. Highs will remain around -5°C, with lows reaching -13°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter gear, including a parka, gloves, and snow boots, is recommended for staying comfortable in the cold.

Weather Trivia: Snow cover typically sets in by early November in Sachigo Lake, with ice forming on lakes and rivers soon afterward.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

November 1: Big Trout Lake starts the day with mostly cloudy skies and light snow, with a temperature of -8°C. Winds are from the northwest at 20 km/h, creating a wind chill of -15°C, with a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:35 AM, and sunset is at 6:33 PM.

November 2-4: Snow will continue through Saturday, followed by clearer skies on Sunday and Monday. Highs will reach -6°C, with lows around -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter layers, including a heavy coat, thermal gloves, and warm boots, are necessary in these freezing conditions.

Weather Trivia: Big Trout Lake’s early winter snow typically begins in late October and early November, marking a long season of snow and ice.

Sandy Lake

November 1: Sandy Lake is experiencing mostly cloudy skies and light snow with a current temperature of -6°C. Winds are from the north at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:32 AM, and sunset is at 6:30 PM.

November 2-4: Snow flurries will continue through Saturday before tapering off. Sunday and Monday will be partly cloudy, with highs around -5°C and lows near -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter clothing, including a warm coat, scarf, and gloves, is recommended for the cold, snowy days.

Weather Trivia: Snow cover in Sandy Lake often lasts until April, with November typically bringing sustained snow.

Pikangikum

November 1: Pikangikum has mostly cloudy skies with light snow flurries. The temperature is -5°C, with light winds from the northwest at 10 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:25 AM, and sunset is at 6:28 PM.

November 2-4: Snow flurries are expected through Saturday evening, clearing by Sunday. Highs will reach -3°C, with lows dipping to -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter layers, including a coat, gloves, and hat, will be ideal for staying warm in the cold, snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: November often brings Pikangikum its first lasting snow cover, with ice forming on area lakes by mid-month.

Cat Lake

November 1: Cat Lake is under cloudy skies with light snow and a temperature of -6°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:29 AM, and sunset is at 6:32 PM.

November 2-4: Snow will continue through Saturday, with clearer skies expected Sunday and Monday. Highs will stay near -4°C, with lows around -11°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter wear, including a warm hat, gloves, and snow boots, will keep you comfortable in the snowy, chilly conditions.

Weather Trivia: Early November snow is common in Cat Lake, where winter weather often settles in by late October.

Kasabonika Lake

November 1: Kasabonika Lake has mostly cloudy skies with light snow showers and a temperature of -8°C. Winds are from the north at 15 km/h, creating a wind chill of -14°C, and barometric pressure is 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:35 AM, and sunset is at 6:35 PM.

November 2-4: Snow will continue intermittently through Saturday, clearing by Sunday. Highs will be around -5°C, with lows near -13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter gear, including a parka, scarf, and insulated gloves, is essential to handle the freezing conditions.

Weather Trivia: Kasabonika Lake often sees its first sustained snow cover by early November, marking the start of a long, cold season.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House)

November 1: Neskantaga starts November under mostly cloudy skies with light snow flurries. The temperature is -7°C, with northwest winds at 10 km/h, and a barometric pressure of 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:34 AM, and sunset is at 6:33 PM.

November 2-4: Snow showers will persist through Saturday, with partly cloudy skies by Sunday. Highs will remain around -6°C, with lows near -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter clothing, including a coat, gloves, and hat, is essential to manage the chilly conditions.

Weather Trivia: Snowfall is typical in early November in Neskantaga, with ice starting to form on area lakes and rivers.

Summer Beaver (Nibinamik)

November 1: Summer Beaver is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with light snow and a current temperature of -7°C. Winds are from the north at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:38 AM, and sunset is at 6:41 PM.

November 2-4: Snow flurries are expected through Saturday, followed by clearing skies on Sunday. Temperatures will remain cold, with highs around -5°C and lows dipping to -13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A parka, insulated gloves, and snow boots are necessary to stay warm in these winter conditions.

Weather Trivia: Early November in Summer Beaver is usually marked by sustained snow, which remains until spring.

Peawanuck

November 1: Peawanuck is experiencing cloudy skies with light snow and a temperature of -9°C. Winds are from the northeast at 20 km/h, creating a wind chill of -16°C, and barometric pressure is 1008 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:42 AM, and sunset is at 6:02 PM.

November 2-4: Snow will continue through Saturday, with clearer skies expected Sunday. Highs will remain around -8°C, with lows near -15°C by Monday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter clothing, including a parka, thermal gloves, and insulated boots, is essential for the frigid conditions.

Weather Trivia: November often brings Peawanuck its first long-lasting snow cover, and the area can stay snow-covered for six months.

Attawapiskat

November 1: Attawapiskat is experiencing overcast skies with light snow showers and a temperature of -7°C. Winds are from the north at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:40 AM, and sunset is at 6:11 PM.

November 2-4: Snow flurries will continue into Saturday, clearing by Sunday. Highs will reach -5°C, with nighttime lows near -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter clothing, including a heavy coat, scarf, gloves, and boots, is essential to handle the cold weather.

Weather Trivia: Attawapiskat often experiences its first measurable snow by early November, marking the start of a cold season that lasts into spring.