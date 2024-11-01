Canada Coast-to-Coast Weather Forecast: November 1-4, 2024

THUNDER BAY ON – WEATHER – As Canada heads into the early days of November, a mix of cool rain, early-season snow, and increasingly frosty temperatures are sweeping across the nation.

Our comprehensive forecast for November 1-4, 2024, covers all regions from Atlantic Canada to the Arctic, highlighting current conditions, forecasted highs and lows, and wardrobe suggestions for each community.

Historical weather trivia also gives perspective on what residents can expect as early winter sets in.

Atlantic Canada

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

November 1: St. John’s starts the month with rainy, overcast skies and temperatures around 6°C. Northeast winds at 20 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1005 hPa will bring steady rain showers throughout the day. Sunrise is at 7:58 AM, and sunset is at 5:56 PM.

November 2-4: Rain is expected to persist through Saturday, tapering off by Sunday morning. Cooler temperatures will follow, with highs around 5°C and lows near 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof outerwear and layers are essential, especially for windy and rainy days.

Weather Trivia: St. John’s recorded its wettest November day in 1982, with over 80 mm of rainfall in a single day.

Saint John, New Brunswick

November 1: Saint John has cloudy skies with light rain, with temperatures around 5°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure reads 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:54 AM, and sunset is at 6:00 PM.

November 2-4: Rain will clear by Saturday afternoon, giving way to partly cloudy skies and cooler temperatures, with lows around -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight jacket and rain-resistant gear are recommended for early in the week.

Weather Trivia: Saint John’s first snow cover of the season typically arrives in late November.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

November 1: Halifax is seeing drizzle with temperatures at 8°C and winds from the southeast at 15 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1006 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:52 AM, and sunset is at 6:06 PM.

November 2-4: Rain will persist through Friday, clearing by Saturday evening. Temperatures will drop to around 4°C with partly cloudy skies.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof outerwear with warm layers will be useful as rain transitions to cool, dry conditions.

Weather Trivia: Halifax has seen some Novembers with early snow, although rain is more common throughout the month.

Quebec

Quebec City, Quebec

November 1: Quebec City is overcast with light rain showers and a temperature of 3°C. Winds are calm at 10 km/h from the northwest, and barometric pressure is 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:33 AM, and sunset is at 5:34 PM.

November 2-4: Showers will continue through Saturday but end by Sunday. Monday will bring clearer skies with highs of 4°C and lows dipping to -1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm coat, scarf, and hat will help manage the chill as the temperature drops.

Weather Trivia: Quebec City often experiences its first measurable snowfall in November, marking the start of the colder season.

Montreal, Quebec

November 1: Montreal is experiencing mostly cloudy skies and temperatures around 5°C, with light rain in the afternoon. Winds are light at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:34 AM, and sunset is at 5:37 PM.

November 2-4: Rain showers will clear by Saturday afternoon, and cooler, dry weather will persist through Monday, with highs near 5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing with a medium-weight coat and gloves will be useful as the temperatures cool.

Weather Trivia: Montreal recorded an unseasonably warm start to November in 2003, with highs reaching 15°C.

Ontario

Toronto, Ontario

November 1: Toronto is starting the day with overcast skies and light rain, with temperatures around 8°C. Winds are from the northeast at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:55 AM, and sunset is at 6:06 PM.

November 2-4: Skies will clear by Saturday evening, with dry but cool conditions for the rest of the weekend. Highs will hover around 6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A waterproof jacket for rain is recommended, with warmer layers for the cooler weekend.

Weather Trivia: Toronto experienced its warmest start to November in 1975, when temperatures reached nearly 20°C.

Thunder Bay, Ontario

November 1: Thunder Bay is under mostly cloudy skies with early morning snow flurries and temperatures around -1°C. Winds are calm at 10 km/h from the northwest, with a barometric pressure of 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:23 AM, and sunset is at 6:17 PM.

November 2-4: Skies will remain partly cloudy through Saturday, with temperatures reaching 2°C, and Sunday will bring a chance of flurries.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter gear, including gloves, a hat, and a warm coat, will be necessary as temperatures stay near freezing.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay often sees its first sustained snow cover in early November.

Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba

November 1: Winnipeg has overcast skies with temperatures around -1°C. Winds are light at 10 km/h from the northwest, and barometric pressure is 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:07 AM, and sunset is at 6:10 PM.

November 2-4: The weekend will bring partly sunny skies, with temperatures reaching highs of 2°C and lows near -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter outerwear, including gloves and a hat, will be needed for the cool, dry conditions.

Weather Trivia: Winnipeg’s snowiest November on record was in 1955, with nearly 50 cm of snow.

Churchill, Manitoba

November 1: Churchill is cloudy with light snow and a temperature of -12°C. Winds are from the north at 25 km/h, creating a wind chill near -20°C. Barometric pressure is 1006 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:47 AM, and sunset is at 5:48 PM.

November 2-4: Snow will continue intermittently through the weekend, with temperatures staying well below freezing.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter clothing, including thermal gloves, insulated boots, and a parka, is essential.

Weather Trivia: Churchill’s November often brings polar bear sightings as the animals move towards Hudson Bay to await the ice.

Saskatchewan

Regina, Saskatchewan

November 1: Regina is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with temperatures around 0°C, light winds from the northwest, and barometric pressure at 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:10 AM, and sunset is at 5:59 PM.

November 2-4: Saturday will bring partly sunny skies, with temperatures hovering around 3°C and nighttime lows of -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight jacket, gloves, and a hat will help keep warm in the cool, dry conditions.

Weather Trivia: Regina has seen some of its heaviest November snowfalls in early November, with totals reaching 30 cm in some years.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

November 1: Saskatoon has partly cloudy skies and temperatures around -1°C. Winds are light from the northwest, and barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:14 AM, and sunset is at 6:09 PM.

November 2-4: Friday and Saturday will be dry with highs around 2°C and lows near -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter layers, including a hat and gloves, are recommended for the chilly morning and evening temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Saskatoon has recorded early-season snowstorms in November, with some years receiving more than 20 cm of snow in the first week.

Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta

November 1: Edmonton is experiencing partly cloudy skies, with temperatures at 0°C and northwest winds at 15 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:25 AM, and sunset is at 6:11 PM.

November 2-4: Skies will remain partly sunny with cool temperatures through the weekend, with highs around 4°C and lows of -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm coat, gloves, and scarf are ideal for handling the cool November air.

Weather Trivia: Edmonton’s earliest November snowstorm on record occurred in 1984, with nearly 15 cm in one day.

British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia

November 1: Vancouver is under mostly cloudy skies with light rain, temperatures around 8°C, and light winds. Barometric pressure is 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:55 AM, and sunset is at 6:00 PM.

November 2-4: Rain will taper off by Saturday afternoon, with cloudy skies and mild temperatures for Sunday, reaching highs of 10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof clothing and an umbrella will be useful through the early rainy weekend.

Weather Trivia: Vancouver has experienced Novembers with daily rainfall totals exceeding 50 mm, often leading to flash flood advisories.

Northern Canada

Dawson City, Yukon

November 1: Dawson City is starting the month with light snow showers and a temperature of -8°C. Winds are calm, and barometric pressure is 1009 hPa. Sunrise is at 9:27 AM, and sunset is at 6:10 PM.

November 2-4: Snow showers will linger through Friday, clearing by Saturday. Highs will stay around -5°C, with nighttime lows dropping to -13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter gear, including thermal layers, gloves, and a winter hat, is essential for the freezing conditions.

Weather Trivia: Snow cover in November is typical in Dawson City, lasting well into April.

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

November 1: Yellowknife is experiencing light snow and a temperature of -11°C, with northeast winds at 10 km/h and barometric pressure at 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 9:14 AM, and sunset is at 5:59 PM.

November 2-4: Snow will continue through Friday, clearing up by Saturday evening. Temperatures will remain below freezing, with highs around -9°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade clothing, including insulated gloves, boots, and a parka, is essential for the sub-zero temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Yellowknife frequently records its first significant snow cover by early November, with snow lasting through spring.