York University Becomes Raptors’ Official University Partner in Canada

York University has announced a multi-year partnership with the Toronto Raptors, aiming to connect its students with unique learning and career opportunities surrounding sports, marketing, business, media, and design.

The collaboration brings enhanced academic and professional access for York University students in a wide array of fields and disciplines.

With an eye toward its global student body, York is especially enthusiastic about this partnership’s resonance for students from regions where basketball’s popularity has been rapidly growing, including many countries in Africa and Asia. For these students, basketball is a cultural touchstone, and the Raptors partnership will provide quality entertainment, intriguing cross-institutional engagements, and championship aspirations.

“This meaningful agreement supports York’s goal to ensure that every student has a positive learning environment, community engagement opportunities, and gets a head start on their chosen career path,” explained Rhonda Lenton, president and vice-chancellor of York University. “The team’s positive impact reaches around the world.”

Beyond the game, this collaboration also promises hands-on exposure to the Raptors’ business and corporate structure, allowing students to gain insights into what drives a globally recognized sports brand. The Raptors’ influence in Canada and beyond, combined with York’s diverse educational offerings, will provide a range of internship and mentorship opportunities for students looking to enter the sports industry.

Julian Franklin, Vice President of Partnership Development & Strategy for Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), expressed the Raptors’ excitement in joining forces with an institution as forward-thinking as York University. “As the Raptors look to inspire fans both on and off the court, we are proud to partner with York University to create engagement opportunities with its students at home and abroad,” Franklin said. “Recognizing the diverse education areas across the basketball industry, this innovative partnership empowers fans and students alike to explore different career pathways in surrounding sport.”

This alliance taps into York’s commitment to fostering community engagement, enhancing the student experience beyond academics. With the Raptors as partners, York aims to create opportunities that combine education, career exploration, and community interaction, providing a platform that prepares students not only for work in sports-related fields but for community-oriented and global-minded careers.

Whether on one of York’s three Greater Toronto Area campuses or abroad, current students and alumni alike are positioned to benefit from what this partnership promises in the way of expanded career pathways and unique events. For York, the partnership with the Raptors isn’t only about celebrating basketball—it’s about championing the growth, learning, and future success of its students on a global stage.