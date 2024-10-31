Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: October 31 – November 3, 2024

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is starting Halloween with mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures as November approaches.

This evening, many kids will be going door to door looking for treats and threatening tricks.

Halloween is a fun time for kids, but safety should always be a top priority. When choosing a costume, opt for bright colors and flame-resistant materials.

Add reflective tape or accessories to ensure your child is easily seen by drivers. Make sure the costume fits properly to avoid tripping hazards, and consider face paint instead of masks that can obstruct vision.

Finally, equip your child with a flashlight or glow sticks to light their way.

When it’s time to hit the streets, make sure children trick-or-treat in groups and are supervised by a responsible adult, especially younger ones. Stick to familiar, well-lit neighborhoods and always use sidewalks.

Remind children to cross streets at corners and use crosswalks whenever possible. Emphasize that they should never enter a stranger’s home or car. Inspect all treats before allowing children to eat them, discarding anything unwrapped or that looks suspicious. And lastly, remind everyone to be mindful of traffic and avoid distractions like cell phones while walking.

Our detailed forecast for October 31 through November 3, 2024, includes current conditions, expected weather patterns, temperature trends, and wardrobe suggestions to help Thunder Bay residents prepare for a mix of early winter conditions, including the potential for both rain and snow.

Current Conditions (October 31, 2024)

At 7:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay is under mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of -1.5°C. Humidity is high at 98%, and the barometric pressure is 101.6 kPa and falling, indicating possible rain or snow later in the day. Winds are calm from the north-northwest at 3 km/h, creating a light wind chill of -3°C. Visibility remains excellent at 24 km.

Thursday, October 31 (Halloween) Forecast

Clouds will increase throughout the day, with periods of rain or snow expected to begin in the afternoon as temperatures rise to a high of 5°C. Winds will shift northeast at 20 km/h. By evening, rain is likely to turn to snow as temperatures drop.

Tonight: Periods of rain or snow will end late in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies persisting overnight. Temperatures will dip to -5°C, with a north wind of 20 km/h easing by midnight. Overnight wind chill will reach -8°C.

Friday, November 1 Forecast

Friday morning will start with a mix of sun and cloud, clearing by late afternoon. The high temperature will be 4°C, with a wind chill of -9°C in the early morning. Winds will be light, reaching up to 15 km/h.

Friday Night: Expect partly cloudy skies with a low near -3°C.

Saturday, November 2 Forecast

Saturday will bring mostly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of flurries or rain showers. Temperatures will reach a high of 6°C as conditions remain cool but slightly warmer than earlier in the week.

Saturday Night: Clouds will continue, with a low near 0°C.

Sunday, November 3 Forecast

Sunday will be overcast, with temperatures reaching a high of 8°C. No significant precipitation is expected, but the day will remain cloudy.

Sunday Night: Clouds will persist into the evening, with a low of -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With Halloween and early November expected to be chilly and at times wet, layered clothing is ideal. For trick-or-treaters on Halloween, a waterproof jacket over warm layers will help keep the cold and any snow at bay. Gloves, hats, and warm boots are essential, especially in the evening when temperatures drop further. For Friday and Saturday, lighter winter clothing will be comfortable for the mix of sun and clouds, while Sunday’s milder temperatures may allow for lighter layers under a warm jacket.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay has seen a wide range of weather on Halloween, from mild conditions to early snow. In October 1995, Thunder Bay experienced a snowy Halloween, marking one of the region’s earliest sustained snowfalls for the season. Typically, October 31 often brings a taste of winter, with the first snow cover of the season arriving in early November.