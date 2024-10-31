Northwestern Ontario Regional Weather Forecast: October 31 – November 2, 2024

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – As Northwestern Ontario moves into November, temperatures are dipping below freezing with scattered snow showers expected for Halloween.

Our forecast for October 31 through November 2, 2024, provides a detailed outlook for Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake, Ear Falls, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Armstrong.

Our report includes current conditions, barometric pressure, wind speeds, sunrise and sunset times, as well as wardrobe suggestions and interesting weather trivia to prepare for early winter conditions.

Halloween Safety

Halloween should be a fun time for kids, but safety should always be a top priority.

When choosing a costume, opt for bright colors and flame-resistant materials. Add reflective tape or accessories to ensure your child is easily seen by drivers.

Make sure the costume fits properly to avoid tripping hazards, and consider face paint instead of masks that can obstruct vision.

Finally, equip your child with a flashlight or glow sticks to light their way.

When it’s time to hit the streets, make sure children trick-or-treat in groups and are supervised by a responsible adult, especially younger ones.

Stick to familiar, well-lit neighborhoods and always use sidewalks. Remind children to cross streets at corners and use crosswalks whenever possible.

Emphasize that they should never enter a stranger’s home or car. Inspect all treats before allowing children to eat them, discarding anything unwrapped or that looks suspicious.

And lastly, remind everyone to be mindful of traffic and avoid distractions like cell phones while walking.

Dryden

October 31: Dryden is starting Halloween with cloudy skies and a temperature of 2°C. The barometric pressure is 1007 hPa, and winds are from the north at 15 km/h. Sunrise is at 8:00 AM, and sunset is at 6:00 PM.

November 1-2: Snow flurries will continue into the morning on Friday, then clear up by the afternoon. Saturday will bring mostly sunny skies with a high of 1°C, while nighttime lows will dip to -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter layers, a warm jacket, gloves, and boots are essential for Halloween night as temperatures drop.

Weather Trivia: Dryden has recorded snowfall on Halloween in several past years, including October 2020, which saw early flurries.

Fort Frances

October 31: Fort Frances is experiencing overcast skies with occasional light snow, and a current temperature of 3°C. Winds are from the north at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1008 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:56 AM, and sunset is at 6:04 PM.

November 1-2: Snow flurries are expected early Friday morning, with clearer skies by the afternoon and a high of 2°C. Saturday will be bright and sunny, with lows of -5°C overnight.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy coat and warm hat will be useful as evening temperatures on Halloween approach freezing.

Weather Trivia: Fort Frances has seen snow on Halloween several times in the past decade, with temperatures averaging around 0°C.

Atikokan

October 31: Atikokan is starting Halloween under cloudy skies with a light chance of flurries in the afternoon. The temperature is 1°C, with winds from the north at 10 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1009 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:02 AM, and sunset is at 6:08 PM.

November 1-2: Friday will begin with snow flurries tapering off by the afternoon. Saturday will be clear and cold, with highs around 2°C and lows near -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Warm layers, gloves, and a hat are essential for Halloween evening, as temperatures drop below freezing.

Weather Trivia: Atikokan has historically seen both snow and clear skies on Halloween, with snowfall recorded as early as mid-October.

Sioux Lookout

October 31: Sioux Lookout begins Halloween with mostly cloudy skies and a temperature of 2°C. Winds are from the north-northwest at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:02 AM, and sunset is at 6:11 PM.

November 1-2: Snow flurries will persist through Friday morning, clearing in the afternoon. Saturday will be sunny with a high of 1°C, and lows will reach -8°C overnight.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, gloves, and scarf are recommended for trick-or-treaters to stay warm in the evening cold.

Weather Trivia: Sioux Lookout often sees its first significant snowfall in October, with temperatures frequently remaining below freezing through November.

Pickle Lake

October 31: Pickle Lake has cloudy skies with light snow and a current temperature of 0°C. Winds are from the north at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1007 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:06 AM, and sunset is at 6:14 PM.

November 1-2: Snow flurries will continue through Friday morning, clearing by the afternoon. Saturday will bring sunshine, with highs near 0°C and lows around -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter gear, including insulated gloves, a parka, and snow boots, is essential for Halloween as temperatures dip.

Weather Trivia: Pickle Lake’s Halloween frequently brings below-freezing temperatures and early snow, marking the start of the long winter season.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

October 31: Red Lake and Ear Falls start Halloween under mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 1°C. Winds are light from the northwest at 10 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1008 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:03 AM, and sunset is at 6:13 PM.

November 1-2: Friday will bring snow flurries early in the day, followed by partly sunny skies in the afternoon. Saturday will be sunny but cold, with highs of 1°C and lows reaching -7°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, gloves, and boots will be necessary to stay comfortable in the evening as temperatures drop.

Weather Trivia: Red Lake has seen snowfall on Halloween several times, with early snow often lasting into November.

Nipigon

October 31: Nipigon is experiencing cloudy skies and a current temperature of 3°C, with north winds at 15 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1009 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:07 AM, and sunset is at 6:18 PM.

November 1-2: Friday will begin with cloudy skies and possible flurries in the morning, clearing by the afternoon. Saturday will be sunny, with a high of 2°C and a low of -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter wear, including a warm coat, hat, and gloves, is recommended for Halloween evening.

Weather Trivia: Nipigon’s Halloween weather often varies, with some years bringing snow and others remaining dry and cool.

Terrace Bay

October 31: Terrace Bay is under cloudy skies with light snow, with a current temperature of 2°C. Winds are from the north at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:09 AM, and sunset is at 6:20 PM.

November 1-2: Snow flurries will persist through Friday morning, with partly sunny skies by the afternoon. Saturday will be sunny, with a high of 3°C and a low of -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing, including a coat, gloves, and scarf, is ideal for Halloween’s cold evening.

Weather Trivia: Terrace Bay frequently sees its first snowfall by Halloween, with below-freezing nights common by November.

Armstrong

October 31: Armstrong begins Halloween with overcast skies and a light chance of snow flurries. The temperature is 1°C, with north winds at 15 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:10 AM, and sunset is at 6:22 PM.

November 1-2: Snow flurries will continue into Friday morning, followed by partly cloudy skies. Saturday will bring clear, sunny skies with highs around 2°C and lows near -8°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy coat, gloves, and winter hat will help stay warm during the colder Halloween evening.

Weather Trivia: Armstrong has recorded both snow and mild temperatures on Halloween, with freezing conditions becoming common by November.