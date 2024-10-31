Northern Ontario First Nations Weather Forecast: October 31 – November 2, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – October is on its last day, is it seeming that somehow the days while getting shorter in terms of daylight hours are going faster? Its hard to believe October has basically come and gone.

Tonight is Halloween, and while safe almost everywhere there are some important things to remember:

Halloween is a fun time for kids, but safety should always be a top priority. When choosing a costume, opt for bright colors and flame-resistant materials. Add reflective tape or accessories to ensure your child is easily seen by drivers.

Zombie Walk Attawapiskat 1 of 13

Make sure the costume fits properly to avoid tripping hazards, and consider face paint instead of masks that can obstruct vision. Finally, equip your child with a flashlight or glow sticks to light their way.

When it’s time to hit the streets, make sure children trick-or-treat in groups and are supervised by a responsible adult, especially younger ones. Stick to familiar, well-lit neighborhoods and always use sidewalks.

Remind children to cross streets at corners and use crosswalks whenever possible. Emphasize that they should never enter a stranger’s home or car. Inspect all treats before allowing children to eat them, discarding anything unwrapped or that looks suspicious.

And lastly, remind everyone to be mindful of traffic and avoid distractions like cell phones while walking.

On to the weather…

Winter’s early grip is starting to tighten across the region, with freezing temperatures, snow showers, and icy winds affecting many Northern Ontario First Nations communities.

The forecast for October 31 through November 2, 2024, provides a detailed look at the weather in Marten Falls, Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn), Fort Hope, Sachigo Lake, KI (Big Trout Lake), Sandy Lake, Pikangikum, Cat Lake, Kasabonika Lake, Neskantaga (Lansdowne House), Summer Beaver, Peawanuck, and Attawapiskat. Reports include current conditions, barometric pressure, winds, sunrise and sunset times, and wardrobe recommendations for each community, along with some weather trivia on the start of winter in these northern areas.

Marten Falls (Ogoki Post)

October 31: Halloween in Marten Falls begins with cloudy skies and light snow flurries. The temperature is -5°C, with winds from the north at 15 km/h, and a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:27 AM, and sunset is at 6:18 PM.

November 1-2: Snow flurries will continue into Friday morning, clearing by the afternoon. Saturday will be clear and cold, with highs around -3°C and lows reaching -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm winter coat, gloves, scarf, and boots are essential for handling Halloween’s chilly, snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Snow cover in October often lasts through winter in Marten Falls, with the first major snowfall typically arriving by early November.

Wasaho Cree Nation (Fort Severn)

October 31: Fort Severn is experiencing cloudy skies with occasional light snow and a current temperature of -10°C. Winds are from the northeast at 20 km/h, creating a wind chill near -18°C. Barometric pressure is 1008 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:38 AM, and sunset is at 6:07 PM.

November 1-2: Snow showers will persist into Friday, with a clearer, cold day on Saturday. Highs will reach -8°C, with lows dropping to -16°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter clothing, including a parka, thermal gloves, and insulated boots, is necessary to handle the extreme cold and wind chill.

Weather Trivia: Fort Severn is one of Ontario’s coldest communities, with snow on the ground by Halloween most years.

Fort Hope (Eabametoong)

October 31: Fort Hope is under overcast skies with light snow flurries and a temperature of -6°C. Winds are from the northwest at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:14 AM, and sunset is at 6:27 PM.

November 1-2: Snow will taper off on Friday, leaving clear but frigid conditions on Saturday with lows nearing -11°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter attire, including a thick coat, gloves, and scarf, will be essential for Halloween night and beyond.

Weather Trivia: October snow cover is typical in Fort Hope, setting in for winter as temperatures drop.

Sachigo Lake

October 31: Sachigo Lake is experiencing cloudy skies and light snow, with a current temperature of -7°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:28 AM, and sunset is at 6:34 PM.

November 1-2: Snow flurries will continue into Friday before clearer skies on Saturday. Highs will reach -4°C, with lows dipping to -13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, gloves, and boots will keep you warm in the frigid Halloween evening.

Weather Trivia: Snow cover in Sachigo Lake often begins in late October, lasting through the winter months until April.

KI (Big Trout Lake)

October 31: Big Trout Lake is experiencing overcast skies with light snow showers and a temperature of -8°C. Winds from the north at 20 km/h create a wind chill near -15°C, and the barometric pressure is 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:33 AM, and sunset is at 6:37 PM.

November 1-2: Snow showers will continue through Friday, with partly cloudy skies on Saturday. Temperatures will remain cold, with highs of -5°C and lows around -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter gear, including thermal layers, a parka, and snow boots, is essential to handle the cold and wind.

Weather Trivia: Big Trout Lake typically experiences its first lasting snowfall in October, with snow staying on the ground well into spring.

Sandy Lake

October 31: Sandy Lake has mostly cloudy skies with light snow flurries and a current temperature of -7°C. Winds are from the north at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:28 AM, and sunset is at 6:34 PM.

November 1-2: Snow flurries will linger through Friday morning, clearing by Saturday. The high will be -3°C, with overnight lows dropping to -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Insulated winter clothing, including gloves, a scarf, and warm boots, will be necessary to stay comfortable.

Weather Trivia: October snowfalls are common in Sandy Lake, often signaling the start of a prolonged winter.

Pikangikum

October 31: Pikangikum starts Halloween with mostly cloudy skies and occasional snow flurries. The temperature is -5°C, with calm winds and a barometric pressure of 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:20 AM, and sunset is at 6:31 PM.

November 1-2: Snow flurries will continue through Friday morning, clearing by the afternoon. Saturday will bring sunny skies with a high of -2°C and lows of -10°C overnight.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm coat, hat, and gloves are essential for the cold evening temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Snow cover typically arrives by late October in Pikangikum, staying until the warmer months return.

Cat Lake

October 31: Cat Lake is seeing cloudy skies with light snow flurries, with a temperature of -6°C. Winds are from the northwest at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:24 AM, and sunset is at 6:33 PM.

November 1-2: Snow flurries will taper off by Friday afternoon, with clearer skies expected on Saturday. Highs will be near -4°C, with lows around -11°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, scarf, gloves, and boots are recommended for the chilly and snowy Halloween.

Weather Trivia: Snowfall is common in Cat Lake by Halloween, often lasting through the cold season.

Kasabonika Lake

October 31: Kasabonika Lake is experiencing overcast skies and light snow, with a current temperature of -8°C. Winds from the north at 15 km/h create a wind chill near -14°C, and the barometric pressure is 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:33 AM, and sunset is at 6:37 PM.

November 1-2: Snow showers will continue through Friday morning, clearing by Saturday. Highs will be near -6°C, with nighttime lows dropping to -14°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter clothing, including a heavy coat, gloves, and thermal layers, will be needed for the cold Halloween night.

Weather Trivia: Kasabonika Lake typically sees lasting snow by late October, with temperatures staying below freezing until spring.

Neskantaga (Lansdowne House)

October 31: Neskantaga is under cloudy skies with light snow and a temperature of -7°C. Winds are from the north at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:32 AM, and sunset is at 6:35 PM.

November 1-2: Snow flurries will continue into Friday, clearing by Saturday. Highs will reach -5°C, with lows around -13°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, gloves, scarf, and boots are essential to keep warm through Halloween and into early November.

Weather Trivia: Snow cover often begins in October in Neskantaga, signaling the onset of a long winter.

Summer Beaver (Nibinamik)

October 31: Summer Beaver is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with light snow and a current temperature of -8°C. Winds are from the north at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:35 AM, and sunset is at 6:42 PM.

November 1-2: Snow will linger through Friday morning, followed by clear skies on Saturday. Highs will reach -4°C, with lows near -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Full winter attire, including a parka, thermal gloves, and snow boots, will be necessary to handle the freezing conditions.

Weather Trivia: Snow cover often sets in by Halloween in Summer Beaver, lasting through spring.

Peawanuck

October 31: Peawanuck is starting Halloween with cloudy skies and light snow, with a temperature of -9°C. Winds are from the northeast at 20 km/h, creating a wind chill near -16°C, and barometric pressure is 1007 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:41 AM, and sunset is at 6:05 PM.

November 1-2: Snow showers will continue through Friday, with clearing skies on Saturday. Temperatures will be cold, with lows dropping to -15°C by Saturday night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter wear, including a parka and insulated gloves, is necessary to stay warm in Peawanuck’s frigid Halloween weather.

Weather Trivia: Snow arrives early in Peawanuck, with October often bringing the first significant snow cover.

Attawapiskat

October 31: Attawapiskat is experiencing cloudy skies with light snow showers and a current temperature of -7°C. Winds are from the north at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:39 AM, and sunset is at 6:13 PM.

November 1-2: Snow will linger into Friday, with clearer skies expected on Saturday. Highs will be near -5°C, with evening lows around -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter wear, including a heavy coat, gloves, scarf, and boots, is essential to handle the cold Halloween night.

Weather Trivia: Snow cover is a common sight by Halloween in Attawapiskat, with winter’s icy grip lasting through the season.