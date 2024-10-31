Confederation College Highlights Opportunities for Women in the Trades

Confederation College Hosts Jill of All Trades

THUNDER BAY, ON – October 31, 2024—Confederation College’s Tec Hub was abuzz yesterday with enthusiasm and empowerment as it hosted the “Jill of All Trades” event. Aimed at young women in grades 9 through 12, this initiative provided hands-on experiences in skilled trades, highlighting the extensive opportunities available in a traditionally male-dominated field.

The “Jill of All Trades” (JOAT) events have championed a movement encouraging young women to consider non-traditional careers. These events blend interactive workshops with mentorship from industry leaders.

Approximately 115 attendees participated in a variety of engaging workshops that showcased the hands-on nature of motive power, industrial, and construction trades. The experience was further enhanced by the presence of Confederation College alumni who have built successful careers in skilled trades and technology. The college graduates offered valuable insights and relatable stories as authentic examples of women’s accomplishments in these sectors.

Conestoga College, the founding institution of Jill of All Trades, has partnered with Confederation College and other institutions to bring this empowering experience to more regions across Canada and North America, inspiring a new generation of skilled female professionals.

In addition, several inspiring young women from the trades were in attendance. They represented a wide range of sectors, including Local 759 ironworkers, Local 628 pipe trades, Local 1151 millwrights, Local 397 sheet metal workers, Hydro One, Coastal Steel, Steam Line Industrial, and independent welding inspectors. They discussed their experiences and demonstrated various welding techniques, offering attendees a real-world perspective on the trades.

Aaron Skillen, Vice President – Academic, stated, “The Jill of All Trades event plays a crucial role in not only meeting the skilled trades shortage in Canada but also in helping to bridge the gap in gender diversity within these sectors. Supporting initiatives that create pathways for young women to pursue and succeed in these careers with confidence is something that we are honoured to work on with our colleagues at Conestoga. With their team and the participation of these remarkable local women here today, we are committed to making a difference in the lives of future women trades professionals.”

Confederation College is dedicated to advancing gender diversity in trades and technology. By supporting initiatives like Jill of All Trades, the college endeavours to create a more inclusive industry and assist women in overcoming long-standing disparities, ensuring they have equal opportunities to thrive in these rewarding careers.

Anyone interested in trades programs and all other programs offered by Confederation College is invited to attend this year’s Open House on Saturday, November 9th. For details, visithttps://www.confederationcollege.ca/openhouse.