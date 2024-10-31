Canadian Coast-to-Coast Weather Forecast: October 31 – November 2, 2024

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Can you believe it is the last day of October? Halloween even. Before getting into the weather, just a brief reminder on Halloween safety for tonight.

Halloween is a fun time for kids, but safety should always be a top priority. When choosing a costume, opt for bright colors and flame-resistant materials. Add reflective tape or accessories to ensure your child is easily seen by drivers.

Make sure the costume fits properly to avoid tripping hazards, and consider face paint instead of masks that can obstruct vision. Finally, equip your child with a flashlight or glow sticks to light their way.

When it’s time to hit the streets, make sure children trick-or-treat in groups and are supervised by a responsible adult, especially younger ones. Stick to familiar, well-lit neighborhoods and always use sidewalks.

Remind children to cross streets at corners and use crosswalks whenever possible. Emphasize that they should never enter a stranger’s home or car. Inspect all treats before allowing children to eat them, discarding anything unwrapped or that looks suspicious.

And lastly, remind everyone to be mindful of traffic and avoid distractions like cell phones while walking.

Canada weather wise is looking at a mixed weather forecast across the country, including rain in the east, potential snow in central regions, and early winter conditions in the north.

Our coast-to-coast forecast for October 31 through November 2, 2024, provides an overview of the weather in St. John’s, Saint John, Halifax, Quebec City, Montreal, Toronto, Greater Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie, Thunder Bay, Winnipeg, Churchill, Regina, Saskatoon, Edmonton, Fort McMurray, Calgary, Kamloops, Prince George, Vancouver, Victoria, Dawson City, Yellowknife, and Alert.

The report includes current conditions, winds, barometric pressure, sunrise and sunset times, and wardrobe recommendations. Historical weather trivia is also highlighted, showing how past seasons have set the stage for this year’s early winter.

Atlantic Canada

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

October 31: Halloween morning in St. John’s is starting with heavy cloud cover and rain showers, with a temperature of 7°C. Winds are from the northeast at 20 km/h, and barometric pressure is at 1004 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:55 AM, and sunset is at 5:58 PM.

November 1-2: Rain will persist through Thursday night before tapering off Friday morning. Skies will begin to clear by Saturday, with highs around 5°C and lows dropping to 1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Rain gear and waterproof layers are essential, especially early in the week, with warmer layers for evening.

Weather Trivia: St. John’s recorded one of its wettest Halloweens in 2005, with over 40 mm of rain.

Saint John, New Brunswick

October 31: Saint John begins Halloween under cloudy skies with intermittent drizzle. The temperature is 5°C, with light winds from the northwest at 15 km/h and barometric pressure at 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:52 AM, and sunset is at 6:01 PM.

November 1-2: Rain will continue through Thursday night but clear by Friday afternoon. Saturday will be cooler, with highs of 4°C and lows dropping to -1°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A rainproof jacket is essential for early Halloween activities, with a heavier coat recommended by Saturday.

Weather Trivia: Halloween in Saint John in 1984 was one of the warmest on record, with highs of 15°C.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

October 31: Halifax is seeing cloudy skies with light rain and temperatures at 8°C. Winds are from the southeast at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1006 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:49 AM, and sunset is at 6:07 PM.

November 1-2: Rain will continue through Thursday night, but skies will clear by Saturday, with cooler highs around 5°C and lows near 2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof outerwear is recommended, with warm layers for Halloween evening.

Weather Trivia: Halifax has seen Halloween snow only a handful of times, with October temperatures typically mild.

Quebec

Quebec City, Quebec

October 31: Quebec City is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and a temperature of 4°C. Winds are light at 10 km/h from the northwest, with a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:30 AM, and sunset is at 5:35 PM.

November 1-2: Skies will clear up by Friday morning, with cool temperatures hovering around 3°C and nighttime lows near -1°C on Saturday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A medium-weight coat with gloves and a hat will keep you warm as the chill sets in for Halloween.

Weather Trivia: Quebec City experienced snow on Halloween in 1979, an early snow that marked a cold season ahead.

Montreal, Quebec

October 31: Montreal has mostly cloudy skies and temperatures around 6°C. Winds are light from the west at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:32 AM, and sunset is at 5:38 PM.

November 1-2: Light rain will taper off by Friday, leaving behind cooler conditions for Saturday, with highs around 5°C and lows near 0°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered clothing with a medium-weight coat will be perfect for Halloween night’s cool temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Montreal’s warmest Halloween on record occurred in 1996, when temperatures reached 18°C.

Ontario

Toronto, Ontario

October 31: Halloween in Toronto will be overcast with a 40% chance of light rain in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach a high of 8°C, with northeast winds at 15 km/h and barometric pressure at 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:53 AM, and sunset is at 6:07 PM.

November 1-2: Friday will be partly cloudy, with temperatures dropping to a cool 6°C on Saturday.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A waterproof jacket for Halloween activities, with an added layer for the evening.

Weather Trivia: Toronto’s Halloween of 2019 saw unseasonably warm temperatures, with highs near 14°C.

Thunder Bay, Ontario

October 31: Thunder Bay begins Halloween with cloudy skies and temperatures around 3°C, with light rain expected later in the day. Winds are from the northeast at 20 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1009 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:22 AM, and sunset is at 6:19 PM.

November 1-2: Friday will see flurries in the morning, with clearing by Saturday and highs near 2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm coat, gloves, and a rain-resistant layer are recommended.

Weather Trivia: Thunder Bay has seen snow on Halloween in numerous years, with early flurries marking the start of winter.

Manitoba

Winnipeg, Manitoba

October 31: Winnipeg has mostly cloudy skies with temperatures at 1°C, northwest winds at 10 km/h, and barometric pressure at 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:05 AM, and sunset is at 6:12 PM.

November 1-2: Friday and Saturday will be dry but cold, with daytime highs reaching only 3°C and lows near -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter outerwear, including gloves and a hat, will be useful for the cold Halloween temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Winnipeg recorded its coldest Halloween in 1991, with temperatures dipping below -10°C.

Churchill, Manitoba

October 31: Churchill is under cloudy skies with light snow and temperatures at -10°C. Winds are from the north at 20 km/h, and barometric pressure is 1006 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:45 AM, and sunset is at 5:50 PM.

November 1-2: Snow will continue through Friday before skies clear on Saturday. Temperatures will remain below freezing, with lows near -15°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter clothing, including heavy gloves and snow boots, is essential.

Weather Trivia: October snowfall is typical in Churchill, as the town prepares for winter polar bear visitors.

Saskatchewan

Regina, Saskatchewan

October 31: Regina is under mostly cloudy skies with temperatures around 2°C, northwest winds at 15 km/h, and barometric pressure at 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:08 AM, and sunset is at 6:00 PM.

November 1-2: Friday and Saturday will bring clear skies, with highs around 4°C and lows near -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat and hat are recommended for Halloween night’s cool temperatures.

Weather Trivia: Regina’s Halloween 2018 was one of the warmest on record, with temperatures climbing to 14°C.

Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

October 31: Saskatoon is starting Halloween with partly cloudy skies and temperatures at 1°C. Winds are light from the northwest, and barometric pressure reads 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:12 AM, and sunset is at 6:10 PM.

November 1-2: Friday and Saturday will be clear and cool, with highs around 3°C and lows dipping to -5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter clothing, including gloves and a hat, is recommended for the chilly evening.

Weather Trivia: Snow on Halloween is not uncommon in Saskatoon, with below-freezing temperatures typical for the season.

Alberta

Edmonton, Alberta

October 31: Edmonton is under partly sunny skies, with temperatures around 3°C, and northwest winds at 15 km/h. Barometric pressure is 1017 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:23 AM, and sunset is at 6:13 PM.

November 1-2: Friday and Saturday will remain dry but cool, with highs around 4°C and nighttime lows of -2°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm coat and gloves are recommended for Halloween’s cool conditions.

Weather Trivia: Edmonton’s Halloween in 1984 saw unseasonably warm temperatures of 12°C.

British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia

October 31: Vancouver is under mostly cloudy skies with rain showers and temperatures around 10°C. Winds are light, and barometric pressure is 1010 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:52 AM, and sunset is at 6:02 PM.

November 1-2: Rain will continue into Friday, but skies will begin to clear by Saturday, with temperatures around 7°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A rain jacket and waterproof boots are essential for the rainy Halloween.

Weather Trivia: Vancouver’s wettest Halloween on record saw nearly 25 mm of rain.

Northern Canada

Yellowknife, Northwest Territories

October 31: Yellowknife is experiencing light snow and a temperature of -8°C. Winds are from the northeast at 10 km/h, with barometric pressure at 1011 hPa. Sunrise is at 9:12 AM, and sunset is at 6:00 PM.

November 1-2: Snow will continue through Friday before clearing on Saturday. Temperatures will drop, with highs around -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Heavy winter clothing, including a parka and thermal gloves, is necessary for the freezing conditions.

Weather Trivia: Yellowknife frequently sees snow on Halloween, with temperatures dropping as low as -12°C.

Alert, Nunavut

October 31: Canada’s northernmost point, Alert, is experiencing extreme cold, with a temperature of -19°C, northeast winds at 20 km/h, and barometric pressure at 1004 hPa. Sunrise is at 10:20 AM, and sunset is at 3:09 PM.

November 1-2: Snow will continue into Friday, with temperatures remaining around -20°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Arctic-grade winter gear, including multiple layers, heavy gloves, and boots, is essential.

Weather Trivia: October temperatures in Alert frequently drop to below -20°C as the Arctic winter begins.