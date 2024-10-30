Winnipeg Teens Charged with Second-Degree Murder in Fatal Shooting

Content Warning: This article contains information about a homicide that may be disturbing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

Winnipeg, MB – Two 15-year-old youths and an 18-year-old man are facing second-degree murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Winnipeg earlier this month.

The victim, whose identity has not been released, was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 500 block of Boyd Avenue on the morning of October 5th. He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but later succumbed to his injuries.

After a thorough investigation, Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit identified and arrested three suspects:

Two 15-year-old male youths were arrested on October 23rd in the 300 block of Dufferin Avenue.

Devin Allan Joseph Evans, 18, was arrested on October 28th in the area of Elgin Avenue and Isabel Street.

All three suspects have been charged with second-degree murder and are currently in custody.

Understanding the Charges and Potential Penalties:

In Canada, second-degree murder is defined as an intentional killing that is not planned or premeditated. If convicted, the adult suspect, Devin Evans, faces an automatic life sentence with a minimum parole eligibility of 10 years.

The sentencing for the two youths, if convicted, is more complex. The Youth Criminal Justice Act governs sentencing for offenders under 18. While they could also face a life sentence, the judge must consider factors like their age, maturity, and the circumstances of the offence. The maximum parole ineligibility for youth convicted of second-degree murder is 7 years.

This tragic incident underscores the devastating consequences of youth violence. The Winnipeg Police Service is urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

If you have any information, please contact the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477) or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.