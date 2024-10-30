UPDATE #1- DEATH INVESTIGATION IN FORT WILLIAM FIRST NATION

Foul Play Not Suspected

(Fort William First Nation, ON) – Members of Anishinabek Police Service (APS) along with members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) entered into a death investigation in Fort William First Nation on October 24, 2024.

On October 24, 2024, officers with APS along with Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) and Thunder Bay Fire Rescue attended a residence in Fort William First Nation and located a female who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The identity of the deceased will not be released.

The death is not considered suspicious, and foul play is not suspected.

The investigation is continuing by officers from APS and OPP in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, and involves OPP members from Thunder Bay Crime Unit, Forensic Identification Services Unit, Major Case Investigation Team, and the Regional Support Team.