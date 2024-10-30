Thunder Bay Police Seize Drugs and Firearms in Early Morning Raid on Tupper Street

Thunder Bay – NEWS – A significant drug and weapons bust took place Wednesday morning as Thunder Bay Police Service executed a search warrant at a Tupper Street residence. The operation, involving the Intelligence Unit, Emergency Task Unit, and Ontario Provincial Police’s Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau, resulted in the seizure of a substantial quantity of drugs, firearms, and cash.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs, suspected to be cocaine and fentanyl, is a staggering $470,000. Police also seized two loaded handguns, a prohibited device, and over $80,000 in cash.

Two males, Devin Ferris, 22, and a 17-year-old youth from Brampton, were arrested at the scene. They face a slew of charges, including:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Cocaine and Fentanyl): This charge relates to the possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell or distribute it. Penalties upon conviction can include significant prison time, especially given the large quantity of drugs seized.

Possession of Proceeds of Crime Over $5,000: This charge relates to the possession of money obtained through criminal activity. If convicted, it can lead to fines and imprisonment.

Firearm-Related Charges: The accused face multiple charges related to the possession of unauthorized and prohibited firearms, including careless storage and possession of a firearm obtained by crime. These charges carry serious penalties, potentially including lengthy prison sentences.

Breach of Release Order (Ferris): This charge indicates that Ferris was previously released under specific conditions, which he allegedly violated. This can lead to further penalties in addition to those for the other charges.

It is important to remember that both individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Both accused appeared in court on Wednesday and were remanded into custody pending future court appearances. This successful operation highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement to combat drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession in Thunder Bay.