Thunder Bay Kings AAA Hockey Weekend Wrapup

THUNDER BAY – A busy slate over the weekend saw all four Thunder Bay Kings AAA clubs competing in out of town on-ice action, in various locales.

Here’s a glance at how the teams fared:

U15: The Thunder Bay under-15 side completed their latest round of Greater Toronto Hockey League play, finishing with a 1-2-1 mark.

A tough start saw them crowned 10-2 by the second place Toronto Marlboros, with Gavin Godick and Cooper Disher scoring for the Kings.

Rebounding in their next outing, they clipped the Toronto Red Wings 3-1.

Felix Sapay, Owen Trevisanutto and Godick found the back of the net in the triumph, while Kainaan Macgillivray collected the victory in net.

Then came a 7-1 setback versus the front-running Mississauga Senators before finishing up with a 2-2 draw against the Reps Hockey Club.

Godick capped off a solid weekend offensively by supplying all three Thunder Bay tallies in those two match-ups.

U16: Seeing their initial tournament play of the season, the U16s were in eastern Ontario taking part in the Greater Kingston Fall Bash.

Despite a 1-3 finish, they were highly competitive in all four games played.

Thunder Bay were edged 2-1 by the Buffalo Regals in their opener, with Nicholas Rojik finding the back of the net for the Kings.

That was followed by a 3-2 win over the Rochester Jr. Americans.

Notching markers in the triumph were Finlay Hebert and Levi Fogolin, prior to the eventual game-winner off the stick of Ethan Cava.

Eleazar Andrusco picked up the win in net.

Next came a close 3-2 loss at the hands of the Toronto Young Nationals.

Rojik and Cava were the Thunder Bay goal-getters and Reece Pires picked up two assists.

Concluding the 10-team tournament, Thunder Bay fell 3-1 to the Syracuse Central Hockey Club.

Recording the lone tally for the Kings was Samuel Pierce, with help from Jackson Walker and J.J. Kuokkanen.

U18: A two-game set in Alexandria, Minn., saw under-18s square off against the Northstar Christian Academy Knights.

Thunder Bay fell in both contests, dropping 6-3 and 9-3 results to the prep school program.

U13: The U13 Kings were also in Minnesota over the weekend, playing four games in Sartell, Minn.

They started with a 4-2 victory over the St. Cloud Huskies before being edged 5-4 by the host Sartell Sabres.

They were then blanked 4-0 by the Grand Fork Aviators, prior to concluding with a 7-3 defeat against Mankato, Minn.

