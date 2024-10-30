Police Arrest Four in Fort Frances on Suspicion of Drug Trafficking, Weapons Charges

Four Fort Frances residents face serious charges following early morning police investigation

Fort Frances, ON — In the early morning hours of Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers from the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to reports of a possible break-and-enter incident in Fort Frances. Upon arriving in the area, officers identified a vehicle that matched witness descriptions. A traffic stop was conducted, and, during the investigation, police discovered an open alcoholic beverage inside the vehicle. Upon further search, they located suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, along with weapons allegedly intended for dangerous purposes.

As a result, the following individuals have been arrested and charged:

Murray Beninger, 50, Fort Frances

Possession of Weapons for a Dangerous Purpose (two counts)

(two counts) Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Opioid)

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime (under $5,000)

Having Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle with Liquor Readily Available

Jonathan Bombay, 43, Fort Frances

Possession of Weapons for a Dangerous Purpose (two counts)

(two counts) Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Opioid)

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime (under $5,000)

Nickol Handorgan, 35, Fort Frances

Possession of Weapons for a Dangerous Purpose (two counts)

(two counts) Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Opioid)

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime (under $5,000)

Trisha Morrison, 33, Fort Frances

Possession of Weapons for a Dangerous Purpose (two counts)

(two counts) Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Methamphetamine)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (Opioid)

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime (under $5,000)

Explanation of Criminal Code Charges

Possession of Weapons for a Dangerous Purpose: This charge, under section 88 of the Criminal Code of Canada, is applied when an individual possesses weapons with the intent to use, or assist someone else in using, the weapon to cause harm or commit an unlawful act. Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking: This offense, under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, addresses possessing substances like opioids and methamphetamines with intent to sell or distribute. Schedule I substances include drugs deemed highly controlled due to potential for abuse. Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000: Section 354 of the Criminal Code applies to cases where an individual is found with money or property that is suspected to be acquired through illegal activities, with a value under $5,000. Having Care or Control of a Motor Vehicle with Liquor Readily Available: According to the Liquor Licence Act, this charge is used when alcohol is accessible to individuals in a motor vehicle, indicating potential for immediate consumption.

Legal Presumption of Innocence

All accused individuals are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. The upcoming bail hearing for the individuals will be held in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kenora on October 30, 2024, at 11:30 a.m.

The Rainy River District OPP reminds the community of its commitment to public safety. Anyone with information regarding unlawful activity is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visiting www.p3tips.com/273.