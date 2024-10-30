MPP Lise Vaugeois fights against government closure of life saving Path 525

QUEEN’S PARK – MPP Lise Vaugeois (Thunder Bay – Superior North), made the following statement in the Legislature regarding the closure of Path 525, a site that provides life-saving services in Thunder Bay:

“People whose lives have been saved by consumption and treatment sites have gone on to become community leaders – but only because sites, like Path 525, helped them stay alive until they were able to gain control over their addictions.

“The closure of these sites goes against the recommendations of the province’s own experts and that is because these sites improve community safety and save lives. Path 525 saved 465 lives in Thunder Bay alone.

“Addictions affect people from all walks of life, including many working in the trades with high paying jobs. It’s time for a government that leads with evidence and empathy instead of stigma. It’s time for a government that recognizes the work that Path 525 does, listen to local community members and experts including those with lived experiences and keep it open.”