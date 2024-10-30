Daylight Saving Time Ends Sunday: Tips for Helping Kids Adjust to the Time Change

Prepare your family for “falling back” with these strategies for a smooth sleep transition

THUNDER BAY – LIVING – As we approach Sunday, November 3, now is the time to prepare for the end of Daylight Saving Time, when clocks will “fall back” an hour.

While the extra hour of sleep might seem like a welcome treat, the shift in time can disrupt sleep schedules for adults and children alike.

For children especially, this change can throw off routines and lead to irritability, grogginess, and even sleep disruptions in the days that follow.

With some planning, parents can help children adjust smoothly to the new schedule.

Why the Time Change Affects Kids’ Sleep

Daylight Saving Time shifts can interfere with the body’s internal clock, or circadian rhythm, which regulates sleep and wake cycles based on light exposure. This “biological clock” can make it difficult for children to fall asleep at their usual bedtime or wake up feeling refreshed.

Young children are particularly sensitive to changes in routine, so it’s common to see disruptions in sleep quality or duration after a time shift.

Tips to Help Kids Adjust to the New Time

Gradually Adjust Bedtime

Starting a few days before the time change, consider moving your child’s bedtime and wake-up time by 10-15 minutes earlier each day. This gradual shift can help ease the adjustment without a sudden shock to their system. Be Consistent with Evening Routines

Keeping bedtime routines consistent signals to your child that it’s time to wind down. Sticking to familiar activities such as reading a book, taking a warm bath, or listening to calming music will help maintain a sense of stability through the transition. Limit Evening Screen Time

Light from screens on phones, tablets, and TVs can interfere with melatonin production, making it harder for children to fall asleep. Aim to turn off devices at least an hour before bedtime to encourage better sleep quality. Let Natural Light Set the Tone

Natural light exposure in the morning can help reset the body’s internal clock. Encourage your child to spend time outside early in the day, even if it’s just a walk or playtime. In the evening, try dimming lights indoors to help signal bedtime. Watch for Extra Sleep Cues

In the days following the time change, pay attention to signs that your child might be tired earlier in the evening. Adjusting their bedtime slightly based on these cues can help them get the rest they need while they adjust to the new schedule.

The Importance of a Good Night’s Sleep

Sleep is essential for children’s growth, learning, and emotional well-being. Disruptions to their sleep routine—even small ones—can lead to mood swings, difficulty concentrating, and higher stress levels. The end of Daylight Saving Time can serve as a reminder for families to prioritize good sleep habits year-round, which can ultimately support their physical and mental health.

Adjusting to “Fall Back” in Northwestern Ontario

For families in Northwestern Ontario, the earlier sunset after the time change means more evening darkness, which can encourage earlier bedtimes but may also require some adjustments.

Remember that each child may react differently to the time change, so be flexible and patient as they adjust to the new schedule.

As winter starts, it is important to also ensure your child doesn’t end up indoors all day, and evening, plan regular walks, sliding, skating and other outdoor excursions.

Looking Ahead

While it might take a few days to a week for your child to fully adapt, planning ahead with small, manageable changes can make a big difference.

As everyone’s internal clocks adjust to the new time, routines will fall back into place, helping the whole family enjoy the extra hour of sleep with minimal disruptions.