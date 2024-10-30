Anson Funds’ Moez Kassam Passes Torch, and Presents Awards, at Annual Humour Me Charity Event

Who knew so many Bay Street executives harboured secret dreams of becoming comedians?

On October 10 at the Elgin Theatre in Toronto, these executives got the chance to unleash their comedic aspirations while supporting worthy causes.

Now in its 15th year, the Humour Me charity event has raised over $22 million for charities like Holland Bloorview, Baycrest, and Sinai Health Foundation. Previous headliners included legends such as Jerry Seinfeld, Jim Gaffigan, and Brian Regan. This year, the talented Iliza Shlesinger graced the stage to razz the participants and give their less courageous but generous colleagues a great show.

The event’s founder, Dundee Wealth CEO David Goodman, had his own secret ambition to be on SNL as a kid. He even took a stand-up workshop and developed a lot of good jokes for an act, along with his brother.

After achieving success in wealth management, Goodman and his colleagues at Dundee channeled their latent comedy ambitions for a good cause. In 2011, they launched the inaugural Humour Me charity event, inviting other influential figures to try their hand on stage and compete for a grand prize judged by professionals. Participants undergo rigorous coaching from experienced comedians and transform their bold performances to raise money for good causes.

Last year, Anson Funds CIO Moez Kassam took home the grand prize, while also breaking a nine-year-old fundraising record. This year, he coaxed his good friend and partner in Team Canada’s “Great to Gold” Olympic program, Fitzrovia CEO Adrian Rocca, to join in the fun.

Rocca took the challenge and surpassed Kassam’s fundraising record, although he fell short of the comedy grand prize. That coveted trophy went to KingSett Capital CEO Rob Kumer.

The five brave participants received coaching from comedians Shannon Laverty, a five-time Canadian Comedy Award nominee, and Ian Sirota, a two-time Gemini Award nominee for Best Comedy Performance, both of whom were featured on NTD Network’s A Little Sketchy TV.

The panel of judges included Mark Breslin, CEO and Founder of Yuk Yuk’s Inc.; Amanda Yang, host of Bell Media’s Taking Stock; and Jim Slotek, former Toronto Sun columnist and comedy beat reporter who covered the Just for Laughs festival for two decades.

As the reigning champion, Kassam served as an entertaining emcee, presenting awards and highlighting the important causes they were supporting. His commitment to philanthropy is evident through the Moez and Marissa Kassam Foundation, which recently announced its initiative to bring the successful APPLE Schools nutrition program to the province of Ontario. Kassam is now directly responsible for the top two fundraising totals brought in by Humour Me contestants, setting a high bar for future wanna-be stand-ups.

This year, the proceeds will fund the purchase of 22 new ultrasound machines for Sinai Health, enabling the Centre of Excellence in Obstetric Ultrasound and the Special Pregnancy Program to deliver life-saving care for thousands of pregnant patients and their babies each year.

Mark your calendars for next October’s event – and if you’re an executive whose friends think you’re hilarious, it might be time to polish up your tight five for a great cause.