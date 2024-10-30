AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak Welcomes Landmark Report and Reparations Framework for Missing Indigenous Children and Unmarked Burials

AFN urges Canada to prioritize resources, accountability, and justice to address Indigenous-led reparations

Unceded Algonquin Territory, Ottawa, Ontario — Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak has expressed strong support for the release of the Final Report and Indigenous-Led Reparations Framework for Missing and Disappeared Indigenous Children and Unmarked Burials.

The framework, created by Kimberly R. Murray, Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves, seeks justice and healing for Indigenous communities affected by residential institutions.

“The release of the Indigenous-Led Reparations Framework and the Final Report marks a step forward in addressing the historical and ongoing impacts of residential institutions and cultural genocide against First Nations,” stated National Chief Woodhouse Nepinak. She acknowledged the resilience and bravery of Survivors, families, and communities who have shared their personal experiences to honor the memory of lost Indigenous children.

The National Chief further recognized Kimberly R. Murray and her team for their dedication in producing this report, which builds on the foundational work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

Indigenous-Led Reparations Framework: A Guide to Justice and Accountability

The Reparations Framework provides an Indigenous-led pathway for locating, identifying, and commemorating the children who went missing in the residential school system. Chief Woodhouse Nepinak emphasized that it “respects Indigenous sovereignty and practices,” and calls on Canada to follow the framework’s guidance on establishing legislative and resource support in alignment with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP).

The AFN is urging the Government of Canada to enact policies and provide necessary resources for legislative reforms that fulfill the 42 obligations laid out by the Special Interlocutor.

Renewed Call for Full Implementation of Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action

Chief Woodhouse Nepinak also urged Canada to accelerate the implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 94 Calls to Action, noting the slow progress to date. Key actions include providing stable and adequate funding to support the recovery and commemoration of Indigenous children and ensuring that all records held by the Roman Catholic Church and other institutions are made available to the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, as required by the Indian Residential School Settlement Agreement.

“We expect full cooperation and support from all levels of government to advance this essential work of justice and healing,” she concluded.

The AFN’s call to action reflects the need for systemic change, recognizing the importance of sovereignty, respect, and accountability in achieving true reconciliation.