Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: October 29-31, 2024

Thunder Bay – Weather – As October wraps up, Thunder Bay is experiencing mild but wet conditions, with temperatures expected to drop significantly by Halloween.

The forecast for October 29-31, 2024, includes a mix of rain showers, thunderstorms, and even the first chance of snow flurries. Here’s a detailed look at the weather, with temperature trends, expected precipitation, and wardrobe suggestions to prepare for the end-of-October chill.

Current Conditions (October 29, 2024)

At 6:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay is mostly cloudy with a mild temperature of 10.8°C. Humidity is at 92%, and the barometric pressure is 100.5 kPa and rising, indicating stabilizing conditions. Winds are light from the north at 7 km/h, and visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Tuesday, October 29 Forecast

Thunder Bay will remain mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers early in the morning and a slight risk of thunderstorms. The temperature will briefly rise to around 12°C before dropping this afternoon. The UV index is low at 2.

Tonight: Cloudy skies will continue, with showers starting early in the evening and a possible thunderstorm overnight. The low will dip to 8°C.

Wednesday, October 30 Forecast

Showers will continue into Wednesday morning, with a chance of thunderstorms early in the day. Rain will end by afternoon, leaving cloudy skies behind. Temperatures will fall steadily, reaching a chilly 4°C by late afternoon. The UV index is low at 1.

Wednesday Night: The skies will remain cloudy overnight, with a low of 3°C.

Thursday, October 31 (Halloween) Forecast

Halloween day is expected to be cloudy, with a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries in the afternoon. The high will reach 5°C, with breezy conditions adding to the chill.

Thursday Night: Clouds will continue into the evening with a 30% chance of flurries as temperatures drop to -7°C, making for a frosty Halloween night.

Wardrobe Suggestions

This week’s forecast calls for layers and waterproof outerwear. On Tuesday and Wednesday, a raincoat and umbrella will be essential to stay dry in the showers and potential thunderstorms. By Halloween, a warm jacket, gloves, and possibly a hat will be useful, especially with the chance of evening flurries and temperatures dropping well below freezing.

Weather Trivia

October in Thunder Bay can bring a wide variety of conditions, from sunny fall days to early winter weather. Thunder Bay has experienced its first snow on Halloween several times, with temperatures dropping as low as -10°C on some of the coldest recorded Halloweens.