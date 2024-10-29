PEI Anti-Racism Microgrant Funding Doubled for 2024: Empowering Indigenous and Racialized Communities

Applications are now open for the 2024-2025 Anti-Racism Microgrant, with funding increased to $100,000—double the previous amount—to empower community-led anti-racism projects across Prince Edward Island. This increase supports initiatives aimed at combating racism, with a strong focus on Indigenous and racialized communities.

Three Streams of Support for Community Action

The microgrant program offers flexible funding across three categories to encourage diverse community involvement:

Youth (ages 14-24): Grants between $100 to $1,500.

Grants between $100 to $1,500. Individuals: Grants between $100 to $2,000.

Grants between $100 to $2,000. Non-Profits & Professional Associations: Grants from $1,000 to $5,000.

Eligible projects must focus on promoting anti-racism education, community support, capacity building, and improved governance. Priorities include:

Reducing Systemic Barriers: Addressing racism in education, healthcare, justice, housing, and employment. Data Collection and Research: Enhancing access to race-related data and insights. Building Organizational Capacity: Developing skills, processes, and resources for communities to thrive. Raising Awareness: Projects spotlighting anti-violence initiatives, especially for racialized women and gender-diverse groups.

Upcoming Workshops for Grant Applicants

To support applicants, the Anti-Racism Office, in partnership with WorkSource Alliance, will offer two workshops:

Charlottetown: November 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Haviland Club.

November 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Haviland Club. Summerside: November 28, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Microtel Inn & Suites.

Register by November 19, 2024, to learn best practices in proposal writing.

Voices of Support

Premier Dennis King highlighted the increased funding as essential for addressing racism and fostering inclusion. Malak Sherin Nassar, Co-Chair of the PEI Anti-Racism Table, expressed appreciation for the growing community dedication to anti-racism. Local leaders also shared how past grants have enabled impactful projects, from cultural workshops for newcomers to training that promotes diversity in sports.

Applications are open until December 6, 2024, at 11:59 p.m.. For further details, visit the Anti-Racism Microgrants page.