Go for a DIY Badge Reel Idea with Silicone Beads for a Charming Twist

The badge reel is a practical and indispensable tool in corporate offices, schools, hospitals, and grocery stores. These tiny, retractable devices hold ID cards, key cards, and other items for a safe display. You attach them to your pocket, lanyard, or belt to show your card without a hassle. Because of this device, you can keep your access card hanging in its place even during entry verification, eliminating the risk of misplacing your card. Can a practical accessory like this look incredibly stylish with silicone beads? Customize the badge reel design according to your taste to lend it a personalized touch.

Supplies for badge reel

The success of any DIY project depends on gathering all the essential supplies beforehand. It lets you follow the design of your imagination or choice hassle-free. Plus, you get room to add any interesting visual twists whenever desired. From a silicone beads wholesale store, you can choose various sizes and colors of the beads. Buy beading string/ cord, scissors, badge reel with hook or lobster clasp, etc. If you want to add a beautiful touch, consider buying focal or spacer beads, too. The added element can quickly enhance your badge reel’s aesthetic value.

When shopping, you will be amazed by the endless options. Bead colors matching your workplace outfit or style will also do. Vary the bead sizes to infuse depth and excitement into the badge reel design. You get themed and printed silicone beads as well. They can be an ideal addition to your personalized badge reel. If you want to keep things simple but meaningful, you can select beads with letters and numbers. Lettered beads can be used to display your name. Do you have a pet? You can even add its name to the badge reel. Or, you can check paw-themed beads. Choices are endless. Some people like to demonstrate festive spirit through everything they wear on themselves. Since Christmas is around the corner, you can browse the beads for the holiday season. It shows that the creative possibilities are endless.

Silicone beaded badge reel-making process

It starts with measuring the desired cord length for the beading work. Keep it sufficiently long to access your keycard or ID from the badge reel. Even the knotting space should be considered before cutting the cord with scissors. Attach one side of the beading cord to the badge reel hook and secure it with a double knot. Now, the wholesale beads you bought must be stringed into the cord. They can be charms or spacer beads. Once all the beads are in the string, you can tie a knot to close that end. At the same time, you can use glue or transparent nail polish drop at the end to protect it. Remove the unwanted cord, giving a proper physical shape to your idea.

Those who know the potential of silicone beads continue to create different DIY objects with them. The final products look funky, charming, beautiful, elegant, luxurious, or playful. However, only premium-quality beads should be selected to ensure good finishes.