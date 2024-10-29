Final Report and Indigenous-led Reparations Framework on Missing and Disappeared Children Set for Release

Gatineau, QC – On October 29, 2024, the Independent Special Interlocutor for Missing Children and Unmarked Graves, Kimberly R. Murray, will unveil her highly anticipated Final Report and the Indigenous-led Reparations Framework at the 7th National Gathering on Unmarked Burials. The event, to be held at the Hilton Lac-Leamy Hotel, marks a significant step in Canada’s response to the missing and unmarked graves of Indigenous children who attended Indian Residential Schools.

Key Details of the Report and Framework

The Final Report was developed after extensive consultations with Indigenous Survivors, families, and communities, representing a milestone in the ongoing pursuit of justice and recognition for affected Indigenous families. The report outlines the foundation for an Indigenous-led Reparations Framework, focusing on the needs and rights of Indigenous families and communities across Canada in addressing the legacies of residential schools.

Event Details and Media Participation

Date: October 29, 2024

Location: Hilton Lac-Leamy Hotel, Gatineau, Quebec

Presentation: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. (EST)

