Thunder Bay Weather Outlook: October 28-31, 2024

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Thunder Bay is starting the final days of October with mild temperatures and varying clouds, but rain and cooler temperatures are on the horizon. This extended forecast provides details for October 28-31, 2024, covering temperature trends, potential showers, and wind patterns.

Current Conditions (October 28, 2024)

At 5:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay is experiencing cloudy skies with a temperature of 6.8°C. The wind is blowing from the east at 23 km/h, with gusts up to 39 km/h, and humidity is at 84%. Barometric pressure reads 102.0 kPa and is falling, indicating possible changes in weather throughout the day. Visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Monday, October 28 Forecast

The morning will begin with cloudy skies and a 30% chance of drizzle, clearing later in the morning. Winds will continue from the east at 20 km/h, with a high temperature expected around 13°C. The UV index is low at 2.

Tonight: Cloud cover will increase again, with a 40% chance of showers after midnight. Winds will remain from the east at 20 km/h before becoming calm late in the evening. The low will be a mild 8°C.

Tuesday, October 29 Forecast

Tuesday will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of late afternoon showers. Winds will be light, and temperatures will reach a high of 15°C, making it one of the warmer days of the forecast period. The UV index is 1, considered low.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy skies will persist, with a 60% chance of showers overnight. The low will remain mild at 9°C.

Wednesday, October 30 Forecast

Wednesday will bring cooler temperatures as the high reaches only 9°C. Cloud cover remains, with a 60% chance of showers throughout the day.

Wednesday Night: Showers will likely decrease by evening, with a 30% chance of lingering rain. The temperature will drop to 3°C overnight.

Thursday, October 31 (Halloween) Forecast

Halloween day is expected to be cloudy with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will reach a high of 3°C, and conditions will be windy, creating a chillier feel to the day.

Thursday Night: Cloudy skies continue into the night, with a noticeable drop in temperature to -6°C, making it the coldest night of the forecast.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With mild temperatures early in the week, a medium-weight jacket will suffice, though a waterproof layer may be needed for the rain. For Halloween on Thursday, bundle up with warmer outerwear and wind-resistant clothing to handle the cooler, windy conditions, especially if you plan to be outdoors.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay’s October weather can be highly variable, with both warm spells and early snowfall. The city’s warmest recorded Halloween saw temperatures reach 14°C in 1994, while a colder Halloween in 2019 brought freezing rain and early snow flurries.