TBFRS Responds to Hester Street House Fire

Thunder Bay – NEWS – Thunder Bay Fire Rescue Service (TBFRS) responded to a structural fire at a residence on Hester Street around 1:30 PM on October 27th.

Thanks to a vigilant passerby who spotted the flames and quickly alerted 911, all residents were able to evacuate the home safely before fire crews arrived.

The first responders found the exterior of the house engulfed in flames. They acted swiftly to bring the fire under control, preventing it from spreading to the interior of the structure and neighbouring properties.

A significant response was dispatched to the scene, including 6 pumper trucks, 2 aerial ladders, and a command unit.

“TBFRS would like to remind the public to ensure that smoking items should be placed in a non-combustible container and completely extinguished before discarding,” stated a Platoon Chief with TBFRS. This serves as a timely reminder to practice fire safety, especially as we head into colder weather and residents may be using heating devices more frequently.