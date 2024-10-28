October 28-31, 2024: Northwestern Ontario Weather Forecast

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Late October is bringing cooler temperatures and intermittent snow showers across Northwestern Ontario. This comprehensive weather report for Dryden, Fort Frances, Atikokan, Sioux Lookout, Pickle Lake, Red Lake and Ear Falls, Nipigon, Terrace Bay, and Armstrong provides current conditions, barometric pressure, wind speeds, sunrise and sunset times, and a detailed four-day forecast for October 28-31, 2024.

Wardrobe suggestions are included to help prepare for the changing weather, along with interesting historical weather trivia.

Dryden

October 28: Dryden begins the day with cloudy skies and occasional snow flurries. The current temperature is 0°C, with winds from the northwest at 15 km/h, and a barometric pressure of 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:55 AM, and sunset is at 6:07 PM.

October 29-31: Light snow will persist into Tuesday morning before skies clear. Highs will reach 2°C, with overnight lows around -5°C. Halloween night will be dry and cool, with temperatures dipping to -4°C under partly cloudy skies.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter coats, gloves, and insulated boots are essential for navigating the chilly, snowy days ahead.

Weather Trivia: Dryden often sees its first measurable snow in October, and the record October low of -15°C was recorded in 1987.

Fort Frances

October 28: Fort Frances is starting the day with cloudy skies and occasional snow flurries. Temperatures are at 1°C, with calm winds from the northwest and a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:52 AM, and sunset is at 6:11 PM.

October 29-31: Snow flurries will linger through Tuesday, clearing by afternoon. Halloween will be cool but dry, with highs around 3°C and lows dropping to -3°C overnight.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter clothing, including a warm coat and gloves, will keep you comfortable in the cooler air.

Weather Trivia: Fort Frances has experienced some early snowfall events in October, with the earliest recorded snowstorm occurring on October 20, 1956.

Atikokan

October 28: Atikokan begins the week with mostly cloudy skies and a few lingering snow flurries. The temperature is currently -1°C, with northwest winds at 10 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:56 AM, and sunset is at 6:14 PM.

October 29-31: Snow will taper off by Tuesday morning, followed by mostly sunny skies. Highs will be around 2°C, with lows dropping to -6°C on Halloween night.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A heavy winter coat, gloves, and insulated boots will be necessary to stay warm as the colder weather settles in.

Weather Trivia: October weather in Atikokan is often unpredictable; 1985 saw an early October snowstorm that brought over 15 cm of snow to the area.

Sioux Lookout

October 28: Sioux Lookout is seeing overcast skies with light snow showers. The temperature is -2°C, with light winds from the northwest at 15 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1013 hPa. Sunrise is at 7:58 AM, and sunset is at 6:17 PM.

October 29-31: Snow will continue through Tuesday morning before skies clear. Highs will remain near 1°C, with lows around -5°C. Halloween will bring dry and cool conditions with partly cloudy skies.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter gear, including gloves and a scarf, will help with the morning chill and snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Sioux Lookout frequently sees snowfall in October, with snow cover sometimes lasting well into November.

Pickle Lake

October 28: Pickle Lake has mostly cloudy skies with intermittent light snow and a temperature of -4°C. Winds are from the northwest at 15 km/h, with a barometric pressure of 1012 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:03 AM, and sunset is at 6:19 PM.

October 29-31: Snow showers will linger into Tuesday afternoon, clearing by Wednesday. Halloween will be partly cloudy with lows reaching -10°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A winter coat, gloves, and insulated boots are recommended for the cold, snowy days.

Weather Trivia: Pickle Lake often sees early winter snowfalls in October, with snow cover that lasts until spring.

Red Lake and Ear Falls

October 28: Red Lake and Ear Falls are under overcast skies with light snow flurries. The current temperature is -3°C, with winds from the northwest at 15 km/h and a barometric pressure of 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:00 AM, and sunset is at 6:20 PM.

October 29-31: Snow will continue through Tuesday morning before skies clear. Halloween night will be cold, with lows around -8°C and partly cloudy skies.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Layered winter clothing, including a coat and gloves, is ideal for the cold and snow.

Weather Trivia: October in Red Lake often brings early snowstorms, with record lows reaching -16°C during this month.

Nipigon

October 28: Nipigon begins the day with cloudy skies and light snow flurries. The temperature is 0°C, with winds from the northwest at 20 km/h, and a barometric pressure of 1015 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:05 AM, and sunset is at 6:24 PM.

October 29-31: Snow showers will continue into Tuesday morning before clearing. Halloween will be cool but dry, with highs of 2°C and lows around -4°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Waterproof outerwear and warm layers will be useful for the chilly, damp weather.

Weather Trivia: October often brings Nipigon its first frosts and snow, with some years recording early-season snowstorms that leave several centimeters on the ground.

Terrace Bay

October 28: Terrace Bay is experiencing overcast skies with light snow showers. The temperature is 1°C, with northwest winds at 20 km/h, and a barometric pressure of 1016 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:07 AM, and sunset is at 6:26 PM.

October 29-31: Snow will taper off by Tuesday afternoon, followed by partly sunny skies. Halloween will be partly cloudy, with highs near 3°C and lows of -3°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: A warm coat, hat, and gloves are recommended for navigating the chilly, snowy weather.

Weather Trivia: Terrace Bay’s October weather often brings a rapid transition from rain to snow, with snowfall totals sometimes exceeding 20 cm by month’s end.

Armstrong

October 28: Armstrong is seeing cloudy skies with light snow. The current temperature is -3°C, with northwest winds at 15 km/h, and a barometric pressure of 1014 hPa. Sunrise is at 8:09 AM, and sunset is at 6:27 PM.

October 29-31: Snow showers will continue through Tuesday, clearing by Wednesday afternoon. Halloween will be cool and partly cloudy, with a low of -6°C.

Wardrobe Suggestion: Winter clothing, including an insulated coat, gloves, and warm boots, is essential for the cold and snowy conditions.

Weather Trivia: Armstrong typically records its first measurable snowfall in October, with temperatures often staying below freezing through the end of the month.