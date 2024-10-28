AMC Reflects on First Year of Manitoba’s NDP Government Under Premier Wab Kinew

First Nations Leadership Highlights Collaboration and Calls for Stronger Commitments in Year One of Historic Administration

TREATY ONE TERRITORY, Manitoba – Marking the first anniversary of Wab Kinew’s historic leadership as the first Anishinaabe Premier of Manitoba, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) reflects on significant developments and ongoing challenges in its relationship with the provincial government. Throughout the year, AMC has celebrated milestones in advancing First Nations priorities but continues to call for action on unmet commitments impacting First Nations communities.

Key Milestones in First Year of Partnership

AMC acknowledged several advancements in the past year, which included collaborative initiatives addressing critical issues within First Nations communities:

Support for MMIWG Searches : The Manitoba government endorsed efforts to search the Prairie Green Landfill to recover the remains of missing Indigenous women, reflecting a commitment to truth and reconciliation.

: The Manitoba government endorsed efforts to search the Prairie Green Landfill to recover the remains of missing Indigenous women, reflecting a commitment to truth and reconciliation. Truth and Reconciliation Holiday : Manitoba’s designation of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday recognized the significance of reconciliation in the province.

: Manitoba’s designation of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as a statutory holiday recognized the significance of reconciliation in the province. Health Care and Economic Initiatives: Progress in health care, particularly plans to reduce health inequities and increase mental health resources, has been welcomed. Investments in Indigenous economic development and measures addressing homelessness further signify Manitoba’s commitment to First Nations’ needs.

Advocating for First Nations-Specific Strategies

While these efforts are positive, the AMC stresses that First Nations-led approaches are vital to truly addressing the unique experiences and needs of First Nations in Manitoba. Key areas of advocacy include:

Child Welfare Reform : AMC is calling for provincial reforms that recognize First Nations jurisdiction over child welfare, moving away from general Indigenous approaches to ones that are First Nations-specific.

: AMC is calling for provincial reforms that recognize First Nations jurisdiction over child welfare, moving away from general Indigenous approaches to ones that are First Nations-specific. Urban Housing Crisis : The AMC advocates for a First Nations-led Urban Housing Strategy to alleviate housing shortages for off-reserve citizens, prioritizing culturally relevant and sustainable solutions.

: The AMC advocates for a First Nations-led Urban Housing Strategy to alleviate housing shortages for off-reserve citizens, prioritizing culturally relevant and sustainable solutions. Healthcare Access on Reserves: The AMC urges increased resources to combat health care disparities, especially in on-reserve services, where limited early screening has contributed to high rates of diabetes-related amputations.

Urgent Areas for Provincial Action and Accountability

Despite meaningful collaboration, the AMC remains concerned about unmet commitments and critical issues that require stronger provincial action. Grand Chief Cathy Merrick has underscored key areas where the province has yet to fulfill its obligations:

Systemic Child Welfare Reform and MMIWG2S+ Crisis : AMC stresses the need for the government to urgently address the ongoing crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit Peoples (MMIWG2S+) and deep-rooted issues within the child welfare system.

: AMC stresses the need for the government to urgently address the ongoing crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and Two-Spirit Peoples (MMIWG2S+) and deep-rooted issues within the child welfare system. Consultation and Policy Engagement : AMC has expressed concerns about inadequate consultation with First Nations in the development of significant policies, such as bail system reforms and cuts to emergency management funding, which directly impact First Nations.

: AMC has expressed concerns about inadequate consultation with First Nations in the development of significant policies, such as bail system reforms and cuts to emergency management funding, which directly impact First Nations. Commitment to MMIWG2S+ Recommendations: While the provincial government’s recent RFP exploring GPS tracking on garbage trucks shows progress, AMC calls for full implementation of all MMIWG2S+ feasibility study recommendations to improve accountability and prevention.

Moving Forward: Strengthening First Nations Partnership

The AMC remains committed to working with Premier Kinew’s government to enhance support for First Nations communities. As Manitoba’s first Anishinaabe-led administration, this government has a unique responsibility to advance First Nations priorities through sustained engagement, culturally informed policies, and actionable commitments.