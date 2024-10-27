Winnipeg Police Investigate Violent Machete Attack

Content Warning: This article contains information about a violent assault that may be disturbing to some readers. Reader discretion is advised.

Winnipeg – NEWS – Winnipeg police are investigating a brutal attack that left a 56-year-old man with life-altering injuries. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of October 25th, 2024, near Ellice Avenue and Beverley Street.

According to police, the victim was walking eastbound on Ellice Avenue when he was suddenly attacked from behind by an unknown assailant wielding a machete. The assault appears to be unprovoked, and the victim and suspect are not known to each other.

The suspect is described as:

Indigenous male

5’10” in height

Wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans

The Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation and is asking anyone with information to come forward.

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Major Crimes Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477). You can also submit a tip online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org.