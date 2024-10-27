Thunder Bay Weather Outlook for October 26, 27 and 29th!

THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – As Thunder Bay moves through the final days of October, the weather forecast shows a mix of clouds, occasional showers, and warmer temperatures by early next week. Here is a detailed outlook for October 27-29, 2024, covering current conditions, forecast details, and wardrobe suggestions to keep you prepared for the variable weather.

Looking ahead to Halloween, it looks like the daytime high will be +7°C with a low near the freezing mark. Prepare costumes to be warm.

Current Conditions (October 27, 2024)

At 7:00 AM EDT, Thunder Bay is experiencing mostly cloudy skies with a temperature of 5.2°C. The wind is blowing from the east-northeast at 16 km/h, and humidity is at 78%. The barometric pressure is 102.4 kPa and falling, suggesting a change in weather as the day progresses. Visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Sunday, October 27 Forecast

Thunder Bay will remain cloudy throughout the day, with a 30% chance of showers in the afternoon. Winds will strengthen, coming from the east at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h. The high will reach 7°C, with a UV index of 1 (low).

Tonight: The evening will stay cloudy, with a 30% chance of drizzle. Winds from the east will continue at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. Temperatures will remain mild with a low of 4°C.

Monday, October 28 Forecast

Monday is expected to bring mainly sunny skies and a significant warm-up, with temperatures reaching a high of 13°C. The UV index will be 2, also considered low.

Monday Night: Cloud cover will return in the evening, with a 40% chance of showers overnight. The low will be a mild 10°C, setting the stage for an even warmer day on Tuesday.

Tuesday, October 29 Forecast

Tuesday will remain cloudy, with a 60% chance of showers throughout the day. Temperatures will peak at 16°C, the highest for this forecast period.

Tuesday Night: Showers are likely to continue into the evening, with a 60% chance of precipitation and an overnight low of 5°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

With the chance of showers and gusty winds, a medium-weight, waterproof jacket will be useful for Sunday. For Monday and Tuesday, as temperatures rise, lighter layers should be comfortable during the day, though an umbrella and raincoat will be practical for the possibility of showers.

Weather Trivia

October has historically brought a wide range of weather conditions to Thunder Bay. Although snow has arrived by this time in some years, warm spells like this one are not uncommon. In fact, Thunder Bay’s warmest October on record reached 24°C in 1963.