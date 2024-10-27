SIJHL – Bombers and Lakers Reach a Stalemate

SIOUX LOOKOUT – SPORTS – It was a somewhat anti-climatic end to a very exciting weekend of Junior A hockey at the Hangar. Nevertheless, the Sioux Lookout Bombers and Fort Frances Lakers treated fans to six and a half periods of highlight reel goals, stupendous saves and hard-hitting, physical hockey. In the exact opposite order to the previous game, the Lakers scored first, followed by three straight from the Bombers and then two more from the Lakers to finish regulation with a 3-3 tie.

The Lakers’ first goal was shorthanded and came just over two minutes into the first frame. A botched breakout attempt put the puck right onto the stick of Emerson Evans whose surprise shot was a bit too much for Matthew Spencer-Dahl. Landon Lowes swooped in for the rebound and launched it over the sprawling Bombers goaltender. The Bombers tied the game at one with a goal from Tait Howell. With a solid zone entry by Ty Love and Ty Kirk and Fort Frances defender, Kyle Garland without a stick covering the front of the net, Howell went to the far post and had a quick tap-in goal at 4:36.

The only goal of the second period came from the Bombers. Alex Lucas got his team-leading 10th of the season on the powerplay at 5:55. It was a beautiful tic-tac-toe play with Kaden Veller and Brodie Wood. Lucas, on the doorstep popped the puck past Lakers’ goalie Gunner Paradis.

Kaden Veller added another Bombers goal at 4:35 of the third period. He was able to beat Paradis cleanly after accepting a cross-ice feed from Brodie Wood. From there the Lakers mounted their comeback bid. First, Carter Deschamps’ bad angle shot found a way through Spencer-Dahl at 9:20. With under five minutes to go, Pierce Gouin took a drop-pass from Brady Krentz and scored high on the glove side of Spencer-Dahl to tie the game at three goals a piece.

For the second night in a row the game was headed to overtime. Despite some glorious opportunities, Paradis and Spencer-Dahl were solid for their respective teams and both teams would have to settle for a single point for their efforts.

The Bombers registered 47 shots in 67 minutes hockey and the Lakers had 49. Sioux Lookout’s powerplay was successful once in two attempts. Meanwhile Fort Frances’ hot powerplay was chilled and had no goals in three times with the advantage. The third star of the game was Kaden Veller for his omnipresent physical play and one goal on the night. The second star was given to Pierce Gouin whose third period goal forced overtime and earned the Lakers a point. The games first star was Alex Lucas for his incredible play, including a powerplay marker in the second.

The Fort Frances Lakers are home on Tuesday to take on the Red Lake Miners. The Sioux Lookout Bombers hit the road on the weekend to play a two game series at the Fort William Gardens against the Thunder Bay North Stars.